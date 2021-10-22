Mineros Receives Environmental Permits for its Nechí Alluvial Property in Colombia

Through ANLA Resolution 01858 of October 19, 2021, ANLA approved the Company's previously-submitted application to amend the Nechí Property environmental management plan, granting environmental permits sufficient to support planned operations within the 141.63 hectare area covered by the environmental management plan amendments. These permits cover the area designated as Stage 1.5 in Figure 1, below. Mineros anticipates that it will start operations in these areas in 2022. During the last two months of 2021, Mineros plans to submit a new request to amend the Nechí Property environmental management plan to secure permits for the area covered by Stage 2, as shown in Figure 1. The permits for Stage 1.5 which were just received are consistent with what was contemplated as being required at this time under the current mineral reserve life of mine plan for the Nechí Property.

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Sean Horan, P.Geo., SLR Principal Geologist, independent of Mineros. By virtue of his education and relevant experience, Mr. Horan is "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101.

ABOUT MINEROS S.A.

Mineros is a Latin American gold mining company headquartered in Medellin, Colombia. The Company has a diversified asset base, with mines in Colombia, Nicaragua and Argentina and a pipeline of development and exploration projects throughout the region.

The board of directors and management of Mineros have extensive experience in mining, corporate development, finance and sustainability. Mineros has a long track record of maximizing shareholder value and delivering solid annual dividends. For almost 50 years Mineros has operated with a focus on safety and sustainability at all our operations. Mineros' common shares are listed on the Colombian Stock Exchange (BVC) under the symbol "MINEROS".

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Mineros' current expectations regarding future events including expected applications for and receipt of regulatory approvals, and the expected sufficiency of such regulatory approvals to support operations at the Nechí Property. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in market conditions or the price of gold, changes in the Company's operating plans; regulatory changes may restrict the Company's operations or result in the revocation of permits; and the Company may fail to obtain, renew, or maintain in effect necessary regulatory approvals. Mineros does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE Mineros S.A.

For further information: Fiona Childe, (647) 496-3011, [email protected] or: Patricia Ospina, (574) 2665757, relació[email protected]