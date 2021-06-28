Mineral Mountain Stakes Three Historical High Grade Gold Producers 4.8 km Southwest of Standby Mine, Rochford District

MMV-TSX-V

MNRLF-OTCQB

M8M:FRANKFURT

VANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. ("Mineral Mountain" or the "Company") (TSXV: MMV) (MNRLF: OTCQX) (FRANKFURT: M8M) is pleased to announce that, following a successful mapping and sampling program conducted last month by the Company's Chief Geologist, Jeff Hrncir, about 4.8 kilometers southwest of the Company's main gold target, the Standby Mine, a 2.5 km long north-northwest trending band of well mineralized, metamorphosed and folded chert-grunerite of the Rochford Formation recording some of the highest grade gold values sampled in the Rochford District to date has recently been staked by Mineral Mountain. A total of 15 unpatented BLM claims totaling approximately 280 acres were staked to cover the 2.5 km length of this mineralized trend which includes three historical high-grade gold producers; the Black Eagle situated at the southern end of this trend, and the King of the West and Yellow Bird Deposits both near the north end. This new mineralized trend in the district has seen little modern exploration despite the significant potential to outline large volumes of high-grade mineralized iron formation beginning at surface.

The King of the West Mine was discovered in 1900 and explored sporadically until 1936 through a shaft 45 m deep with 69 m of drifts and numerous small open cuts and test pits. The mine reportedly produced 1,547 ounces of gold at an average recovered grade of 7.78 g/t Au (0.25 opt Au) from ores averaging from 10.89 g/t Au to 13.06 g/t Au (0.35 to 0.42 opt Au) head grade. Gold mineralization is hosted in sulfide-rich (pyrrhotite-pyrite-arsenopyrite) cummingtonite-facies iron formation within a small parasitic fold hinge on a larger anticlinal fold structure. Channel sampling at the bottom of the main open cut at the King of the West Mine by Homestake Mine geologists in 1926 (Geological Survey Bulletin 1332-A) recorded a value of 8.09 g/t Au across 9.10m (0.26 opt Au across 29.85 ft.). On the 75-foot (23 m) level two separate ore shoots graded 8.40 g/t Au over 4.88 m and 29.85 g/t Au over 2.74 m. Shallow rotary holes drilled between 1978 and 1984 to maximum depths of just 90 m from surface intercepted significant gold grades including 5.88 g/t Au over 6.10 m, 8.02 g/t Au over 3.05 m and 5.85 g/t Au over 9.14 m.

The nearby Yellow Bird Mine is located 210 m northwest of the King of the West. Its history is poorly documented but the mine reportedly produced significant gold in the 1890's, at least 1,900 ounces, from a series of shallow open cuts in sulfide-rich ore. The structural setting of the mine is unclear due to poor outcrop but is evidently located within a northeast-striking shear zone cutting the east limb of a small anticline in the Rochford iron formation. The King of the West-Yellow Bird area is marked by a strong arsenic soil anomaly extending for over 400 m along strike containing values greater than 3,500 ppm As, reflecting the presence of highly oxidized arsenopyrite-rich mineralization.

The Black Eagle Mine is located on the west limb of a significant synclinal fold in the Rochford iron formation. The mine was developed historically through five shafts ranging from 23 to 37 m deep, a 244-m adit and 120-150 m of drifts and crosscuts spread out over a strike length greater than 300 m. Although ore was found in numerous places in these workings assaying from 10.85 to 18.66 g/t Au, the ores were unoxidized and very poor recovery of gold values from the sulfide-rich ores curtailed production and further development. A shallow rotary hole drilled in 1978 at the Black Eagle intercepted 11.82 g/t Au over 1.83m (0.38 opt Au over 6.00 ft.) from 27.4 to 29.3 m and 8.40 g/t Au over 1.83m (0.27 opt Au over 6.0 ft) from 32.9 to 34.8 m. Noranda explored the property from 1986-1988, producing a strong arsenic-in-soil anomaly measuring 150 by 230 m across, with internal gold anomalies. Trenching within this zone produced highly encouraging gold mineralization, including 4.45 g/t Au over 2.74m (0.143 opt Au over 8.99 ft.) and 4.73 g/t Au over 1.53m (0.152 opt Au over 5.02 ft.). A single reverse circulation (RC) hole, BC-89-6, intercepted more than 60 m of Rochford iron formation with the structurally thickened hinge region of the Black Eagle syncline. A cherty gossan associated with a felsic tuffaceous horizon above the Rochford iron formation is also mineralized for at least 1,070 m along strike a few hundred meters west of the Black Eagle trend. Rock chip samples along this gossan contain values of 500 ppb to 1,000 ppb Au and this zone has never been systematically explored or drilled.

Jeff Hrncir, the Company's Chief Geologist commented: "The newly staked Black Eagle-King of the West trend further demonstrates the uniquely underexplored but highly prospective nature of the Rochford District. The recognition of the trend stems from ongoing technical studies of the Rochford District that highlighted the potential of this area for near-surface high-grade gold mineralization, which has been confirmed through recent sampling and mapping efforts. Exploration at the Black Eagle and King of the West-Yellow Bird Mines has been minimal to maximum depths of just a few hundred meters, with almost no exploration outside the historic mines, and no previous company has cohesively explored this trend as a single exploration target. The 10 km stretch of Castle Creek downstream of the Black Eagle-King of the West belt of mineralized Rochford Formation was one of the largest placer gold areas of the Black Hills (estimated production of as much as several hundred thousand ounces) and supported the only floating dredge in the region. Castle Creek gold is notably coarse and nuggety and may have been derived from high-grade veins and shoots within the iron formation in the vicinity of the Black Eagle-King of the West mines. Previous drilling has demonstrated that the Black Eagle, in particular, has the potential to host extremely large volumes of mineralized Rochford iron formation within the large-scale syncline structure."

About Mineral Mountain Resources and the Rochford Gold Project

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd., through its wholly owned subsidiary Mineral Mountain Resources (SD) Inc., with a strong technical and highly experienced team, is focused on the exploration and, if warranted, development of its 100%-owned Rochford Gold Project physically situated 26 kilometers south of the world's richest and largest orogenic gold deposits, the Homestake Mine, within the highly prospective Homestake Gold Belt in the Black Hills of South Dakota, U.S.A.

With the staking of the Black Eagle-King of the West-Yellow Bird Trend, the Rochford Project now covers 7,835 acres, covering four major trends of structurally thickened auriferous iron formation comparable to the ledge-type gold mineralization developed at the Homestake Mine. The Standby Mine Target, the Company's flagship project is the most advanced gold exploration target within the Rochford Gold Project is believed to possess the requisite volume of altered and gold-mineralized iron formation needed to contain a large, economic gold resource.

Since 2013, the Company has continued to expand its land position in the Rochford gold district by professional claim staking and by purchasing strategically located private properties that fall along two of the major sub-parallel structural trends that host Ledge-type gold mineralization. The Company now owns the largest land position in the Rochford greenstone belt and now possesses by far the largest and most comprehensive database for the district in modern day exploration history! The Rochford Project is vastly under-explored and has the potential to host several district scale gold discoveries.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD.

"Nelson W. Baker", President and CEO

Forward looking information

This release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("Forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including such things as future business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, expansion, growth of the Company's businesses, operations, plans and with respect to exploration results, the timing and success of exploration activities generally, permitting time lines, government regulation of exploration and mining operations, environmental risks, title disputes or claims, limitations on insurance coverage, timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation and timing and results of future resource estimates or future economic studies.

Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "planning", "planned", "expects" or "looking forward", "does not expect", "continues", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "potential", "anticipates", "does not anticipate" or "belief" or describes a "goal" or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, the result of drilling and exploration activities, that contracted parties provide goods and/or services on the agreed timeframes, that equipment necessary for exploration is available as scheduled and does not incur unforeseen break downs, that no labour shortages or delays are incurred, that plant and equipment function as specified, that no unusual geological or technical problems occur, and that laboratory and other related services are available and perform as contracted. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, the interpretation and actual results of current exploration activities; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future prices of gold; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors disclosed in the company's publicly filed documents. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

SOURCE Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd.

For further information: Brad Baker, Vice-President Corporate Development & Director, (778) 383-3975, [email protected]; Or visit our website: www.mineralmtn.com