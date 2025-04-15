MINECRAFT'S NEW INTERACTIVE ADVENTURE MAKES ITS CANADIAN DEBUT THIS SUMMER

Mine, craft, and battle through Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue Opening at Square One in Mississauga on June 20

TORONTO, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - For the first time in Canada, the Minecraft community will have the opportunity to journey into the Overworld for a unique, in-person, interactive Minecraft experience. Created by Montreal-based multimedia creative studio, Supply + Demand, in close collaboration with Experience MOD and game developer, Mojang Studios, Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue opens on June 20, 2025, for a limited time at Square One in Mississauga.

This epic experience invites longtime Minecrafters, new players, and families of all ages to step into the world of Minecraft and become real-life heroes on a thrilling quest that combines advanced technology with an insatiable love for Minecraft under one roof.

"After successful launches that have entertained tens of thousands of people in Dallas, Texas and most recently London, England, we're excited to bring our first-ever immersive touring experience to Canada," says Kayleen Walters, head of franchise development at Mojang Studios. "Finding ways to invite newcomers to our community, and to enable fans to express their love for Minecraft both in-game and out is always top of mind for us, and we can't wait for Canadians to step into the Minecraft world."

Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue is designed to welcome players and non-players alike and no prior knowledge of Minecraft is required to enjoy the experience. New players, creators, and longtime Minecrafters will love the opportunity to connect and reconnect with the game together in an entirely new and unforgettable way.

"Continuing a tradition of Canadian innovation and leadership in the creation and touring of entertainment and experiences, Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue is a ground-breaking adventure unlike any experience ever created for the global market," says Supply + Demand's Founder and CEO Olivier Goulet. The collaboration between our creative and producing teams, and our partners at Mojang Studios and Microsoft, have created an entirely new form of in-person experience at the crossroads of game design, experiential storytelling, and high-tech multimedia."

During this action-packed adventure and scavenger hunt, adventurers will enter the experience, journey through seven Minecraft realms, and help rescue the village under siege from a zombie attack.

Along the way, they'll collect resources and interact with iconic mobs – some more friendly than others. Minecrafters will be able to interact with pandas and dolphins, as well as face skeletons, spiders, and – of course – creepers. Armed with only their wit and an Orb of Interaction (a glowing interactive handheld device, which guides each user through the experience), players and groups will embark on a journey in search of the resources needed to craft a life-saving potion. Upon completion, guests can celebrate their heroic feat with the purchase of a Minecraft memento at the Trading Post. In addition, players can claim a sought-after commemorative cape post-adventure as a reward for attending the experience.

"Excitement for immersive, in-person experiences in the Mississauga community is strong and growing rapidly," says Stephen Gascoine, director, Square One Shopping Centre. "Building on the success of past activations, this is the right place to 'spawn' one of our most exciting quests to date. The Minecraft community is incredibly passionate and engaged, and we can't wait to welcome these fans to Square One for the ultimate Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue!"

Minecraft is the best-selling game of all time with over 300 million copies sold, entertaining players from around the world through gaming and the recently released blockbuster film A Minecraft Movie. Now, with Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue spawning in the GTHA, community members can take part in this epic rescue mission and story-based experience where iconic places and mobs from the game are brought to life before their eyes.

Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue will open for a limited time at Square One in Mississauga, located at 199 Rathburn Rd. W. Tickets start at $32.00. Multi-pack, group, and flex tickets are also available.

For additional information and tickets, presale waitlist, and updates on future tour cities, including across Asia Pacific and Latin America, visit www.minecraftexperience.com.

About Minecraft

Minecraft is the most popular video game of all time with a worldwide community of millions including Antarctica and the Vatican City. At its core, Minecraft is a game about placing blocks and going on adventures. The Minecraft franchise continues to reach new players through ongoing game updates, games like Minecraft Education, Minecraft Legends, and Minecraft Dungeons, a diverse line of consumer products, a growing library of in-game Marketplace content, books and a recently released major motion picture.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

About Experience MOD

Experience MOD is the global producer of Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue in collaboration with Mojang Studios. The company is a creative, producing and promoting partnership with member companies who have a proven track record of success developing and bringing innovative, engaging entertainment experiences to audiences around the world. Experience MOD's producing partners are Supply + Demand Studio (Quebec), The 7 Fingers (Quebec), FKP Scorpio GmBH (Germany), LOS Production (France), Act 5 Entertainment (USA) and Sierra Whiskey Entertainment (USA).

About Supply + Demand

Supply + Demand is a Canadian-based full-service agency with over 20 years of experience in creative, production, and consulting services for interactive multimedia experiences and live events. The core team of 30 talented artists creates narratively driven content that captures audiences' hearts and minds. With a network of over 150 collaborators and partners, we have the resources to bring even the most ambitious visions to life. Our productions are designed to create unforgettable and meaningful experiences that reshape human connections. We specialize in live, hybrid, and virtual experiences.

SOURCE Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue

