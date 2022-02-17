MindSea Launches New Website, Podcast Series as Part of Company Rebrand

Over the past three years, MindSea has created digital applications catered primarily to the health and wellness industry

HALIFAX, NS, Feb. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - MindSea, one of Canada's top mobile app developers, has announced a company rebrand, along with launches of both a new website and a podcast series, all aligning with its current human-centric digital health strategy.

With 15 years of experience designing, building and launching successful iOS and Android apps, MindSea's new logo and inviting color palette match the collaborative spirit that has helped them earn a 5 star rating across multiple industry review sites, as well as a "Top Mobile App Developer in 2021" award by Clutch.

"At MindSea, we've always been driven to create beautifully designed and user-friendly apps," said Reuben Hall, CEO of Mindsea. "Our overall mission has evolved to help digital health organizations not only amplify and extend their product's impact, but more importantly improve the lives of those using it. The new website and podcast series represent a more accurate reflection of who we are and where we're headed in the future."

In addition to its rebrand and new website, MindSea has created a podcast series, 'Moving Digital Health,' which features conversations with inspiring leaders who are creating impactful and human-focused solutions within the digital health space. It is available here.

About MindSea

MindSea is a mobile app development and design agency catering to the health and wellness industry – a growing team of passionate UX designers, developers, and strategists with expertise in Android, iOS, React Native, server-side, domain driven design backend, front-end web, and more.



MindSea partners with organizations that are looking to improve people's lives. Visit MindSea.com to view case studies and learn more.

MindSea is headquartered in Halifax, NS and also maintains an office in Toronto, ON.

