MindFull, Inc. launches VIBE Organic Electrolyte Black Tea in Canada, bringing a sustainable, hydrating tea option to market

"We believe VIBE is a product that captures and answers the needs of Canadians with their continued awareness for sustainability and wellness. VIBE reflects the belief that healthy living starts with self-care, but extends to include caring for the environment. We are thrilled to now be in Canada and share our organic tea for better vibes all around," said Matthew Jimenez, Founder and CEO of MindFull Inc.

VIBE Organic Electrolyte Black Tea is filled with natural minerals and electrolytes from artesian spring water, and contains 48mg of natural-occurring caffeine from organic black tea. Each 500mL Tetra Pak carton contains just 20 calories and 1g of sugar. Perfect for any time of day, VIBE is a healthy pick-me-up. Carefully crafted to enhance the natural and bold black tea flavour, VIBE is currently available in mint, pomegranate, lemon and peach. From curious to classic, there is a flavour for the taste buds of every consumer.

From its organic, ethically sourced ingredients and unique packaging, VIBE prioritizes sustainability throughout its production process. Its single-serve Tetra Pak cartons are comprised of up to 70 percent renewable materials, predominantly through paperboard and its plant-based plastic cap. It is 100 percent recyclable, making it a considerate and convenient alternative to plastics.

Founder and CEO of Flow Alkaline Spring Water, Nicholas Reichenbach, is also the Chairman of the Board for MindFull Inc. As a next-generation food and beverage portfolio company, Mindfull Inc. specializes in creating sustainable and organic products that are accessible, delicious and keep overall wellness at the core of all it does.

ABOUT MINDFULL INC.

MindFull Inc. was founded in 2018 with the mission of bringing innovative food and beverage products to market that feature the highest quality ingredients, sustainable packaging and ethical sourcing to improve overall health and well-being. The MindFull Inc. team has over 75 years combined experience in the organic and natural products industry, leading to a unique, highly differentiated approach to category management, new product development and market leadership. In 2019, they've launched GAIAM and VIBE, two ready-to-drink, organic tea brands that are available nationwide. For more information on MindFull Inc., please visit MindFull.com.

