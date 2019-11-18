MindFuel's geekStarter program contributes to the advancement of Alberta's innovation ecosystem with hands-on STEM workshops

geekStarter provides an engaging and hands-on learning atmosphere – helping to create a generation of future innovators

CALGARY, Nov. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - MindFuel is proud to be hosting its geekStarter robotics workshop which brings together some of the province's brightest students and their teachers to solve real-world problems with STEM solutions. The educational and interactive seminar will focus on teaching participants about robotics and coding, which aligns with MindFuel's CanCode project made possible by funding from the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Economic Development. Students and educators will learn practical coding tips from experienced MindFuel alumni and subject matter experts. The event will take place on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM (MST), in Calgary, AB.

Aimed at helping students and teachers expand their STEM skills and knowledge base, geekStarter encourages participants to identify challenges and build concrete solutions. This spurs entrepreneurial thinking and further develops the ability to think critically and problem solve. geekStarter focuses on emerging and cutting edge science which includes synthetic biology, robotics, artificial intelligence and computational thinking.

MindFuel's geekStarter program is funded through a mix of financial contributions, which include corporate supporters and government funding. Recently, it received a total of $306,000 combined in support from the Anonymous donor, RBC Foundation, Edmonton Community Foundation, TELUS Friendly Future Foundation (Calgary and Edmonton Community Boards) and the National Science and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC).

"We're very thankful to all of our partners and their contributions as we believe the geekStarter program is a catalyst for the future by driving innovation and entrepreneurship," says Cassy Weber, CEO at MindFuel. "Such support is imperative for MindFuel to continue to help our future leaders develop their critical thinking skills and arm them with opportunities to solve real world problems."

The funding contributions enable MindFuel to continue developing and delivering geekStarter programming to the province of Alberta. This and other annual workshops play an integral role in each student's STEM journey by fostering an environment where they learn, grow, collaborate, and most importantly, celebrate their successes.

Most recently, the Alberta iGEM (International Genetically Engineered Machines) teams, which are supported by the geekStarter program, competed at the iGEM Giant Jamboree competition in Boston, Massachusetts. Each team did exceptionally well - with each of them securing medals at the competition. The University of Calgary team was one of three finalists in the undergraduate division and placed second overall globally for their creative and impactful solution to the green seed problem in the canola oil industry.

The results from the competition are a true testament to the value MindFuel brings to the innovation and educational landscape in terms of providing 21st century STEM learning solutions to teachers and students.

Established in 1990 by James (Jim) Gray, O.C., as Science Alberta Foundation, MindFuel is a registered charitable organization focused on creating future generations of innovators and problem-solvers. As a digital literacy pioneer, MindFuel is helping Canada diversify its economy through a focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education and career paths. MindFuel supports teachers with 21st century award-winning learning services and helps immerse students in the fun world of STEM through blended learning, which includes both digital and hands-on training, critical to advancing Canada's Innovation Agenda. MindFuel places a large emphasis on empowering girls, Indigenous youth and students in rural and remote regions to pursue studies and careers in STEM. In 2018, MindFuel programming reached hundreds of thousands of students across Canada in both French and English, and is used in over 170 countries around the world.

