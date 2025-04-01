MindFuel receives $540,000 from NSERC PromoScience

Funding to support science and technology learning for youth to inspire them towards related post-secondary studies and careers

CALGARY, AB, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ - MindFuel is pleased to announce that it has been awarded $540,000 over three years from Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) PromoScience, for its project "Canada's Under-represented Youth: Building their Future & Resilience through STEM". This funding will further support MindFuel's mission to engage and inspire Canadian youth in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) innovation through both hands-on, project-based learning initiatives and on-line learning.

For over 35 years, MindFuel has been a leader in STEM education and youth innovation, providing critically needed programming to students across Canada, with a special focus on underrepresented youth - Indigenous, girls, racialized, rural, newcomer and at-risk youth. Through its Canada Tech Futures – Youth Innovation Gateway initiative, MindFuel will deliver immersive learning opportunities via its Tech Futures Challenge community hub, helping prepare youth to thrive in an increasingly STEM-driven world.

"MindFuel's mission focuses on preparing youth to become future innovators and key contributors to Canada's economic prosperity," says Cassy Weber, CEO of MindFuel. "Thanks to support from NSERC PromoScience, we're able to continue fostering the development of an innovation mindset in young Canadians, empowering them with the STEM learning and skills needed to drive the future economy."

"This announcement highlights the critical importance of investing in all areas of research and innovation. Whether through large-scale research initiatives or community-focused science outreach, the funding announced today will support those dedicated to inspiring interest in STEM fields and those working to bring innovative solutions to communities across Canada", stated Alejandro Adem, President of NSERC, in a news release announcing the funding.

A Commitment to Canada's Youth Talent Pipeline

MindFuel programs engage students from K-12 and post-secondary institutions, fostering essential STEM skills that contribute to Canada's innovation ecosystem. With the support of NSERC PromoScience, over the next three years, MindFuel will:

Engage 39,000+ K-12 youth across Canada via hands-on and online learning through 195,000+ learning sessions.

Support 1,800+ teachers across Canada with skills training and professional learning opportunities.

Deliver 90+ workshops, focused on STEM skills-building and mentoring.

Create 85+ STEM resources, integrating Indigenous and western worldviews within MindFuel's program design and delivery model.

, integrating Indigenous and western worldviews within MindFuel's program design and delivery model. Enhance Codingville.ca and MindFuel's other interactive online learning platforms, which are crucial for supporting learners in rural and remote regions.

"With this funding from NSERC PromoScience, MindFuel can continue to deliver its programming to our school," says Dr. Carlito Somera, Dene Tha' Community School Principal, in Chateh, Alberta, located in Treaty 8, northwest of town of High Level. "Mr. Randy Serdan, our computer teacher, integrates the coding lessons and skills building that MindFuel introduced into our computer classes. In addition to many educational benefits, we have noticed that participation in MindFuel's programs has changed students' lives. Now, they spend their screen time with a purpose: playing science games and enhancing their mathematical, STEM and social skills. We are grateful to the Mindfuel team for their passion and dedication in bringing these necessary technology skills to our school. Our children have the opportunity to show the world that they can learn advanced technology while deeply grounded to the Dene culture," Somera added.

With support from NSERC PromoScience, MindFuel's programming delivery will be national through both on-line and in-person learning, with in-person delivery focused on BC, Alberta, Yukon and Ontario.

"Our organization has been providing the MindFuel program since 2019, to train racialized, newcomer, and at-risk youth, with/out in/visible disabilities from East Asian-Ontarian families we serve," says Dr. Anna Victoria Wong, Executive Director of the Community Family Services of Ontario. "MindFuel-trained instructors facilitated the virtual and onsite training in English, Cantonese, and Mandarin, while our staff provided mental health and anti-bullying/racism education. Our youth benefit from STEM skills and psychosocial awareness, and become empowered for social, academic, and professional success."

About MindFuel

The MindFuel Foundation (formerly Science Alberta Foundation) is a registered charitable organization committed to creating youth innovation talent. Since 1990, we have been developing and distributing captivating, high-quality, 21st century programs that ignite a passion for science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) innovation in K-12 and collegiate aged students. The programs are technology based, and technology infused, developed to serve both in-class and extracurricular learning. To date, MindFuel has invested over $130M into Canada's innovation ecosystem in over 1,600 communities, serving youth populations, including Indigenous students, females in STEM, economically disadvantaged youth, remote/rural students, racialized youth, and newcomers to Canada.

MindFuel also delivers eLearning programming through its wholly owned subsidiary, Wonderville Enterprises Ltd., which reaches hundreds of thousands of teachers, students, and parents each year in every province and territory, supporting over 620,000 learning sessions annually in Canada, and over 6,000,000 globally. Since inception, MindFuel has delivered over 165,000,000 learning sessions in over 190 countries with its online STEM programs.

For more information, please visit mindfuel.ca.

Media Inquiries:

Cassy Weber, CEO

The MindFuel Foundation

[email protected]

403.220.0077

