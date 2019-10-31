MindFuel awards five Albertan University students with scholarships to support STEM education

MindFuel furthers its vision to aid and empower STEM students with scholarships

CALGARY, Oct. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - MindFuel (a charity registered as Science Alberta Foundation) is pleased to announce it has awarded five scholarships to university students who embody the organization's values. This year's scholarship recipients are currently enrolled in STEM-related studies at the University of Calgary and the University of Alberta.

MindFuel's scholarship program demonstrates the organization's commitment to investing in Alberta's future. The scholarships are designed to address the shortage of knowledgeable and talented workers in the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields - challenges facing both Alberta and Canada. By rewarding and recognizing STEM students for their vision for the future, and their dedication and commitment to their studies, MindFuel can help contribute to building a culture rooted in innovation and entrepreneurship.

"Since launching the MindFuel scholarship program in 2014, we are continually impressed with the calibre and talent of Albertan students who are dedicated to and passionate about their studies in STEM fields," said Jim Gray, Founding and Honorary Chair, MindFuel. "By providing talented students with scholarships, we not only get to celebrate and acknowledge their accomplishments, but we are able to reinforce the importance of investing in STEM studies to help improve and diversify our growth and economic prosperity."

The MindFuel scholarship program has expanded through a partnership with the ASTech Foundation, adding two more scholarships to its portfolio, thus enabling more Albertan students to be recognized.

The scholarships are possible because of MindFuel's devoted roster of donors and ASTech Foundation's supporters who graciously contribute funding to this cause. MindFuel and ASTech Foundation would like to sincerely thank supporters for their contributions that fund 100 per cent of the scholarships.

"With this generous award, I will continue to develop knowledge in the STEM fields. In the future, I will follow my passion and help to push STEM studies to the next level," said Emily Nattress, ASTech / GrowSafe Systems Founders Scholarship Recipient. "This next step, I hope, will have an immense impact on the worldwide community and improve the lives of millions."

2019 recipients include:

Peter Shmerko, Jim Gray Scholarship Award

Peter graduated from Western Canada High School in Calgary, and is currently studying Engineering at the University of Calgary. His goal is to become a mechanical engineer - potentially in aerospace engineering.

Emily Nattress, ASTech / GrowSafe Systems Founders, in memory of Dr. Terry Rachuk, Ph.D., Scholarship Award

Emily graduated from Cochrane High School in Cochrane, Alberta, and she is currently studying at the University of Alberta. She is passionate about having an impact on the world and is planning to use her degree in science with a focus on biochemistry to make positive changes.

Amy Lundstrom, Anne Tingle Scholarship Award

Amy graduated from Mayerthorpe High School in Mayerthorpe, and is attending the University of Alberta. She is currently studying in the Bachelor of Science program, specializing in biology. She is passionate about improving our quality of life.

Karen He, ASTech Scholarship Award

Karen graduated from Chinook High School in Lethbridge, and is currently studying at the University of Alberta. She is in the process of getting her bachelor's degree in science, with the goal of studying cell biology.

Allison Guthrie, Arlene Ponting Scholarship Award

Allison graduated from Notre Dame High School in Red Deer, Alberta, and is currently studying Environmental Science and Plant Biology at the University of Calgary. Her goal is to complete a master's and Ph.D. in a biological field.



