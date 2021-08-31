Minden Gross LLP Announces Brian Temins as New Managing Partner

Key Business Law lawyer to grow firm reach and reputation

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Brian Temins has been named by the firm's partnership to succeed Raymond Slattery as Minden Gross LLP's Managing Partner starting September 1, 2021.

"Brian is a superb choice for this role," said Raymond. "He has a strategic business mind and exemplifies the firm's core values of commitment to professional excellence, mutual respect, collegiality, and collaboration. I am fortunate to have worked so closely with him."

This change comes as Raymond Slattery, Minden Gross LLP's Managing Partner for over 20 years, has announced he will be stepping down from the role on August 31, 2021.

"It has been one of the greatest honors to work alongside such outstanding colleagues, clients, and friends," said Raymond.

"It is an honour to be a part of such a talented firm and to help lead it into the future," expressed Brian about being named Managing Partner.

"Under Raymond's leadership as Managing Partner, Minden Gross LLP has experienced tremendous growth and transformation, becoming a Canadian Lawyer Top 10 Regional Law Firm, while never departing from a commitment to excellence - in professionalism, client service, and congeniality. The firm is more entrepreneurial, more vibrant, and bigger than ever."

Brian joined the firm in 2007. He has served as a member of the Executive Committee for five years and as the Chair of Minden Gross LLP's Business Law Group for over 10 years.

Minden Gross LLP is a full-service business law firm in Toronto, providing representation and assistance in the broad areas of real estate, corporate and commercial transactions, financial services, litigation, securities and capital markets, corporate tax planning, and employment and labour law. The firm also counsels and assists clients in personal matters related to their tax and estate planning. Its services are scalable and tailored to meet the specific needs of its clients, from large international and national organizations to small business enterprises and individuals.

To learn more, go to www.mindengross.com.

Brian Temins profile: https://www.mindengross.com/our-people/details/brian-temins

