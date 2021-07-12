MINDCURE Adopts Advance Notice Policy

VANCOUVER, BC, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQB: MCURF) (FRA: 6MH) ("MINDCURE" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced proprietary technology and research for psychedelics, is pleased to announce that the Company's board of directors (the "Board") has adopted a policy that requires advance notice to the Company with respect to nominations of directors to the Company's Board ("Advance Notice Policy").

The Advance Notice Policy is intended to: (i) facilitate an orderly and efficient annual general or, where the need arises, special meeting, process; (ii) ensuring that all shareholders receive adequate notice of the director nominations and sufficient information with respect to all nominees; and (iii) allowing shareholders to register an informed vote.

The Advance Notice Policy provides the framework by which the Company seeks to fix a deadline by which holders of record of common shares of the Company must submit director nominations to the Company prior to any annual or special meeting of shareholders and sets forth the information that a shareholder must include in the notice to the Company for the notice to be in proper written form.

To be timely, notice to the Corporate Secretary of the Company must be made:

(a) in the case of an annual meeting of shareholders, not less than 30 nor more than 65 days prior to the date of the annual meeting of shareholders; provided, however, that in the event that the annual meeting of shareholders is called for a date that is less than 40 days after the date (the "Notice Date") on which the first public announcement of the date of the annual meeting was made, notice by the Nominating Shareholder may be made not later than the tenth (10th) day following the Notice Date; (b) in the case of a special meeting (which is not also an annual meeting) of shareholders called for the purpose of electing directors (whether or not called for other purposes), not later than the fifteenth (15th) day following the day on which the first public announcement of the date of the special meeting of shareholders was made; and (c) Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Board may, in its sole discretion, waive any of these requirements.

The Advance Notice Policy is currently in effect and the Company intends to seek shareholder approval to amend the Company's articles to incorporate the provisions of the Advance Notice Policy at the Company's next annual general and special meeting of shareholders to be held on September 7, 2021. A copy of the Advance Notice Policy is available on the Company website at www.mindcure.com

About Mind Cure Health Inc.

MINDCURE is a life sciences company focused on innovating and commercializing new ways to promote healing and improve mental health. The company is developing digital therapeutics technology and researching psychedelic compounds to support access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies globally. Learn more at mindcure.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information presented in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding MINDCURE and its business. Forward-looking information inherently entails known and unknown risks and uncertainties about the future and actual results, performance or achievements contemplated by forward-looking statements made may be materially different from the results anticipated or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "feel", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "subject to", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases. Some of the specific forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: adoption of the Advance Notice Policy by shareholders.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by management of MINDCURE, including, without limitation: the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the Canadian economy and MINDCURE's business, and the extent and duration of such impact; no change to laws or regulations that negatively affect MINDCURE's business; there will be a demand for MINDCURE's products in the future; no unanticipated expenses or costs arise; MINDCURE will be able to continue to identify products that make them ideal candidates for providing solutions for treating mental health; that the functional mushroom industry will continue to grow; that the ketamine-enhanced protocols for treating pain and depression will get developed and these new protocols proving to be effective in treating pain and depression as contemplated; and that iSTRYM functioning as effectively, and providing the benefits, as contemplated.

Although MINDCURE has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information presented, there may be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements as no forward-looking information can be guaranteed.

Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and MINDCURE does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release and the CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

MINDCURE Investor Relations: [email protected], 1-888-593-8995; Jonathan L. Robinson CFA, Oak Hill Financial Inc., [email protected], 416-669-1001