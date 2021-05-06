MindBeacon to Present at the CIBC Virtual Technology & Innovation Conference 9.0

TORONTO, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - MindBeacon Holdings Inc. ("MindBeacon" or the "Company") (TSX: MBCN), a company specializing in the delivery of a comprehensive continuum of mental healthcare, using digital technologies, announced today that Sam Duboc, Chair and Chief Executive Officer will be presenting at the CIBC Virtual Technology & Innovation Conference 9.0 on May 12, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

A recording of the presentation will be available under the Events section of the MindBeacon website at www.mindbeacon.com/ir. All CIBC conferences are by invitation only for CIBC Capital Markets' institutional clients.

ABOUT MINDBEACON HOLDINGS, INC.

MindBeacon provides a continuum of mental healthcare that includes self-guided psychoeducational and wellness content, Peer-to-Peer Support, Direct Messaging Therapy, Therapist Guided Programs and Live Therapy Sessions all offered virtually through their secure and private platform. As one of the first commercially available, digitally-native platforms to offer therapist-assisted internet-based Cognitive Behavioural Therapy in Canada, MindBeacon's professional service is designed around end users – their health, their way. Working with employers, insurance carriers and government ministries, MindBeacon's services are accessible, available, affordable and, most importantly, proven to be effective. MindBeacon is changing the therapy landscape by making professional care available to every Canadian, no matter when, where and how they choose to access it.

SOURCE MindBeacon Holdings Inc.

For further information: MINDBEACON CONTACT INFORMATION: Investor relations, David Galison, (p): (647) 618-2709, (e): [email protected]; Media Relations, (e): [email protected]