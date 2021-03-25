MindBeacon to Present at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

TORONTO, March 25, 2021 /CNW/ - MindBeacon Holdings Inc. ("MindBeacon" or the "Company") (TSX: MBCN), a company specializing in the delivery of a comprehensive continuum of mental healthcare, using digital technologies, announces that Sam Duboc, Chair and CEO, will present at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format on Tuesday, April 20 to Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 8:30 am to 5:00 pm ET.

ABOUT BLOOM BURTON & CO.

Bloom Burton & Co. (Bloom Burton Securities Inc.) is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, pharmaceutical, legal and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, business strategy and scientific consulting, advisory on direct investing and company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

ABOUT MINDBEACON HOLDINGS, INC.

MindBeacon is developing a continuum of mental healthcare that includes self-guided psychoeducational and wellness content, Therapist Guided Programs and Live Therapy Sessions all offered virtually through their secure platform. As one of the first commercially available, digitally-native platforms to offer therapist-assisted internet-based Cognitive Behavioural Therapy in Canada, MindBeacon's professional service is designed around end users – their health, their way. Working with employers, insurance carriers and government ministries, MindBeacon's services are accessible, available, affordable and, most importantly, proven to be effective. MindBeacon is changing the therapy landscape by making professional care available to every Canadian, no matter when, where and how they choose to access it.

