MindBeacon Provides Updates on Several New Customers and Marketing and Business Initiatives

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - MindBeacon Holdings Inc. ("MindBeacon" or the "Company") (TSX: MBCN), a leading provider of digital mental and behavioural health therapy across the entire continuum of care, provides an update on several of the Company's marketing and business initiatives.

New Customer Additions and Government Grant

MindBeacon has added the following new customers to its roster:

A leading North American beverage company

A major Canadian university

A Fortune Global 500 multinational professional services company

A large U.S. employer in the hospitality space, who has selected Harmony Healthcare, for utilization review and management services

A large regional healthcare organization in Québec

In addition, MindBeacon received a grant through the Ontario Centre of Innovation to conduct a feasibility study to improve mental health support in primary care settings.

U.S. Expansion Continues

The acquisition of Nevada based Harmony Healthcare provided MindBeacon with a beachhead into the U.S., increasing the Company's scale and reducing customer concentration, while building our network and establishing us as a U.S provider of Behavioural Health with strong relationships with well known clients and unions. In addition to our U.S. based business with Harmony Healthcare, MindBeacon has successfully expanded into Wisconsin and is serving patients in that state on behalf of a leading North American beverage company.

MindBeacon announced the engagement of Gina Nicola and Nancy Tinsley, of GNE, to further accelerate its U.S. growth on the back of its recent, Harmony Healthcare acquisition and November launch of its first U.S. customer. Both women are highly regarded within the industry in the U.S., each with an outstanding track record. Gina has successfully driven multi-million-dollar growth as both an individual contributor and a leader during her time with Optum/UnitedHealthcare, Anthem BCBS and Virgin Health (now Virgin Pulse). Nancy brings an additional 35 years of experience in the healthcare system and provider space having held senior positions within several nationally known hospital systems.

Marketing Initiatives

With a long-standing record of promoting safe alcohol consumption, LCBO, one of the world's largest retailers of beverage alcohol, is enabling Ontarians to sip smarter by adding the Managing Alcohol Use Guided CBT Program from leading mental health provider MindBeacon to their list of resources for making responsible choices about consumption.

Throughout the pandemic, the Government of Ontario has helped identify and support made-in-Ontario solutions to address the challenges and impact of COVID-19 on communities and build a more resilient province in responding to current and future challenges, through the Ontario Together Fund. Some of these innovative solutions were highlighted at the Ontario Innovation Showcase on October 20 and 21, 2021. MindBeacon was one of the companies highlighted.

MindBeacon launched its Coping with Chronic Conditions Guided CBT Program on November 23, 2021, which further expands the Company's extensive suite of available Internet-Based Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (iCBT) programs. The market opportunity to provide mental health as part of Pharmaceutical Patient Support Programs and directly to speciality health clinics that support the millions of Canadians suffering from Chronic Illnesses is significant. 44% of Canadian adults aged 20+ have at least 1 of 10 common chronic conditions. (source) Mental health and physical health are fundamentally linked. People living with a serious mental illness are at higher risk of experiencing a wide range of chronic physical conditions. Conversely, people living with chronic physical health conditions experience depression and anxiety at twice the rate of the general population. (source)

MindBeacon clinicians were amongst the line-up of speakers at the Family Medicine Forum (FMF), which took place from November 10th to 13th. The FMF is an important agenda-setting platform hosted by The College of Family Physicians of Canada (CFPC) to advance new thinking and evidence-based approaches to tackle the pressing challenges facing family physicians.

MindBeacon and artisan tea retailer, Genuine Tea, have joined forces to promote the benefits of practicing conscious 'me-time' over a cup of tea. Whether you call it a cuppa or a brew, taking time to prepare and enjoy a cup of tea is self-care. By slowing down and setting aside this time, you allow yourself the opportunity to take a break and be kind to your mind. The partnership also aims to encourage Canadians to join the conversation on self-care and open up about mental health and how 'filling your cup' by taking time each day for self-care can make a difference. The campaign will kick off with a giveaway on social media of a wellness bundle with lots of further exciting initiatives planned down the tracks.

On World Psoriasis Day, leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim (Canada) Ltd., announced a partnership with MindBeacon to provide those living with Generalized Pustular Psoriasis (GPP) access to MindBeacon's Guided CBT Program.

ABOUT MINDBEACON HOLDINGS INC.

MindBeacon provides a continuum of mental healthcare that includes self-guided psychoeducational and wellness content, Peer-to-Peer Support, Therapist Guided Programs and Live Therapy Sessions all offered virtually through its secure and private platform. As one of the first commercially available, digitally-native platforms to offer therapist-assisted internet-based Cognitive Behavioural Therapy in Canada, MindBeacon's professional service is designed around end users – their health, their way. Working with employers, insurance carriers and government ministries, MindBeacon offers services that are accessible, available, affordable and, most importantly, proven to be effective. MindBeacon is changing the therapy landscape by making professional care available to every Canadian, no matter when, where and how they choose to access it.

