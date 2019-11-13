MindBeacon Group announces the appointment of Adam Kelly as Chief Commercial Officer

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - MindBeacon Group, owner and operator of the BEACON™ digital mental health platform and CBT Associates, one of Canada's leading psychology clinic networks, today announced Adam Kelly has been appointed the Chief Commercial Officer. He will report to Sam Duboc, Chair and CEO.

"Adam Kelly's experience in working with hundreds of organizations to develop health management and mental health strategies will be immensely valuable as we expand into new markets," says Duboc. "He'll be instrumental in shaping and executing our strategic plan as we continue on our mission to make evidence-based mental health care more accessible to those who need it in Canada and beyond."

In this new role, Mr. Kelly will oversee MindBeacon Group's go-to-market strategy and deployment, both broadening and deepening channels to reach and deliver care to people struggling with mental health issues, whether that is through their employers, insurers, or through public sector health organizations.

Adam Kelly brings to MindBeacon Group over 20 years of experience in health and wellness businesses. Prior to joining MindBeacon Group, he was a Senior Vice President within the Health & Productivity Solutions practice at Morneau Shepell, where he supported hundreds of national and regional clients with health and productivity programs targeting cost reduction, cost avoidance, employee/supervisor engagement, and attendance/absence management. He holds an Honours BA in Economics and International Development from Dalhousie University and has his Group Benefits Associate (GBA) designation.

About MindBeacon Group

The MindBeacon Group is committed to providing evidence-based mental health therapy that is accessible whenever and wherever it is needed. With the goal of empowering individuals to live their best lives, MindBeacon Group brings ground-breaking innovation and current clinical best practice to the development and delivery of mental healthcare. Their clinical practice began with CBT Associates, a network of Greater Toronto Area-based clinics that provides in-person and virtual care to individuals across Ontario. In 2017, the BEACON™ digital platform was introduced as the first commercially-available clinician-guided iCBT service available across Canada. mindbeacon.com

