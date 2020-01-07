MindBeacon announces the appointment of Jonathan James as Chief Product Officer

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - MindBeacon, owner and operator of the leading digital mental and behavioural health platform BEACON™ and CBT Associates, one of Canada's leading psychology clinic networks, today announced Jonathan James has been appointed the Chief Product Officer. He will report to Sam Duboc, Chair and CEO.

"Jonathan James has an incredible track record of leading the design, build and shipping of products while fostering ground-breaking innovation," says Mr. Duboc. "His leadership will be critical to shaping and executing our strategic plan as we continue on our mission to make evidence-based mental health care more accessible to those who need it."

In this new role, Mr. James will oversee MindBeacon's product strategy, roadmap planning and execution. He'll be ensuring that MindBeacon continues to deliver on its promise to key stakeholders that include people struggling with mental health and chronic health issues, as well as private and public sector payers, providers and referrers.

Prior to joining MindBeacon, Mr. James was Vice President Product at Influitive, a provider of advocate marketing SaaS services. In 2011 he founded Ironark, a mobile productivity software for small businesses and families, that was acquired by Influitive in 2016. Earlier product management roles were held in global technology companies including Microsoft and AMD. He holds a BASc in Engineering from Queen's University.

About MindBeacon

MindBeacon is committed to revolutionizing the availability, access and delivery of evidence-based mental and behavioural health services. With the goal of empowering people to live to their fullest potential, MindBeacon brings leading innovation and current clinical best practice together. Their clinical practice began with CBT Associates, a network of Greater Toronto Area-based clinics that provides in-person and virtual care to individuals across Ontario. In 2017, the BEACON™ digital platform was introduced as the first commercially-available clinician-guided iCBT service available across Canada. mindbeacon.com

SOURCE MindBeacon

For further information: or to request an interview: MindBeacon, Nadia Keung, Head of Marketing, 647.317.4171 ext.1617, [email protected]