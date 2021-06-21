MindBeacon Announces Expansion of Management Team

TORONTO, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ - MindBeacon Holdings Inc. ("MindBeacon" or the "Company") (TSX: MBCN), a company specializing in the delivery of full spectrum, digitally augmented, mental healthcare, announced today the appointment of Dan Clark as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective July 26, 2021, subject to usual and customary regulatory approvals. Mr. Clark will be based in the United States.

As part of the Board's management expansion plan, Mr. Clark will succeed the current CEO Sam Duboc. Concurrently, Mr. Duboc will be appointed Executive Chair of the Board. Linda Mantia will continue in her role as Lead Independent Director of the Board, and Adam Kelly, the current Chief Commercial Officer, has assumed the additional role of President of Canada, where he will lead continued growth in Canada.

Mr. Clark is a seasoned, international healthcare executive with deep experience in digital therapeutics, clinical software development and healthcare services across North America and several international markets. He brings more than 25 years of leadership experience across every aspect of healthcare delivery and an accomplished track record of leading organizations through transformation and growth. Businesses under his leadership have been among the fastest growing in their respective markets and awarded for clinical outcomes, technological innovation and world class customer experience. Most recently Mr. Clark was Chief Executive Officer of IBH, where he led several market acquisitions and drove product innovation. Mr. Clark has also held senior leadership roles at Ieso Digital Health where he was Chief Executive Officer and President and was responsible for its significant growth in the US and the UK. He also held senior positions at Optum, Humana Inc., and Aetna Inc.

"Dan's accomplishments in the areas of healthcare innovation and business leadership are unparalleled. His blend of clinical and operational know how, expertise in the use of AI and data science to improve outcomes, entrepreneurial spirit and his proven track record of growing businesses across the world affirm that he's the right leader to take MindBeacon to the next level. Dan is a highly respected thought leader in the industry, known for leading organizations through rapid growth and leveraging his own clinical experience to lead product innovations that have led to better access, better outcomes and better patient and provider experiences across the world. His entrepreneurial experience combined with his direct, on-the-ground work as a clinician are a perfect combination, and we're honoured to have him join our team," said Sam Duboc.

"We're excited to have a leader of Dan's calibre assume the CEO role, rounding out our impressive senior leadership team and accelerating our mission to revolutionize access and delivery of mental and behavioural healthcare. Sam has been instrumental in making MindBeacon a Canadian leader in this space, and we're grateful that we'll continue to benefit from his strategic capabilities, experience and entrepreneurial spirit," said Linda Mantia, Lead Independent Director, MindBeacon.

"I'm thrilled to be joining MindBeacon, a company that has already accomplished so much, at this critical juncture. One-quarter of the world's population will experience a mental health concern at some point in their lives and there simply isn't enough capacity to fill that need. It's also well known that mental health and physical health are inextricably linked and, as a result, the need to provide effective and accessible solutions is a global health concern. MindBeacon is ideally situated to help fill the void and make care better for all. I look forward to working with Sam and the incredibly talented team at MindBeacon to double down on the power of innovation and help people across the world lead better lives through healthier minds," said Dan Clark.

ABOUT MINDBEACON HOLDINGS INC.

MindBeacon provides a continuum of mental healthcare that includes self-guided psychoeducational and wellness content, Peer-to-Peer Support, Direct Messaging Therapy, Therapist Guided Programs and Live Therapy Sessions all offered virtually through its secure and private platform. As one of the first commercially available, digitally-native platforms to offer therapist-assisted internet-based Cognitive Behavioural Therapy in Canada, MindBeacon's professional service is designed around end users – their health, their way. Working with employers, insurance carriers and government ministries, MindBeacon offers services that are accessible, available, affordable and, most importantly, proven to be effective. MindBeacon is changing the therapy landscape by making professional care available to every Canadian, no matter when, where and how they choose to access it.

