MIND CURE CLOSES PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCQB: MCURF) (FRA: 6MH) ("MINDCURE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units (each, a "Unit") at $0.05 per Unit. The Company issued 2,500,000 Units for gross proceeds of $125,000. Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant, with each whole share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.07 per share for a period of five years from closing.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day hold from the date of closing.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Philip Tapley, Chairman, President, and CEO

Phone: 1-888-593-8995

The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the Offering, and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Mind Cure Health Inc.