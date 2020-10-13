Mind Cure Announces Addition of Neuroscientist Dr. Wolfram Tetzlaff to Scientific Advisory Board

Dr. Tetzlaff, a world-renowned researcher and scientist with decades of experience in neuroscience, is known for his innovative and multidisciplinary approach

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) ("Mind Cure" or the "Corporation") is pleased today to announce the addition of Dr. Wolfram Tetzlaff to the company's advisory board. Dr. Tetzlaff will bring to Mind Cure a disciplined and collaborative approach to experimental science. Known globally for his research, he serves as the Director of ICORD (International Collaboration on Repair Discoveries) at the University of British Columbia, where he leads a team of researchers as they work towards finding cures for spinal cord injuries.

Dr. Tetzlaff brings to Mind Cure's scientific advisory board decades of research in neuroscience, and is world-renowned for his work in neuroregeneration and plasticity in the injured spinal cord. Spinal cord injuries frequently cause a number of comorbidities that are focuses of research at Mind Cure, such as depression. He also will give Mind Cure's research team access to an expansive and multidisciplinary population of leading scientific minds at UBC.

Dr. Wolfram Tetzlaff stated, "I look forward to joining the world-class team of scientists and researchers on the Mind Cure advisory board. Mental health is a universal concern in people with spinal cord injury, and unlike those who are terminally ill or may recover from an injury, these people have to adjust to a new normal, limited by their paralysis and other dysfunctions, for the rest of their life. Sadly, life span is shortened by many years – even decades - due to multiple causes, including an increased suicide rate. I believe there are more effective medicines and treatments in the pipeline, and I look forward to researching and discovering them with Mind Cure."

"At Mind Cure, we know it is going to take innovative research and collaboration to find new ways to treat mental health," said Philip Tapley, Mind Cure Chairman, President, and CEO. "Dr. Tetzlaff's immense experience and expertise in neuroscience and nutrition, as well as his innovative approach and relationships will help to lead and validate further research into nootropic and psychoactive product candidates that could support the mental health and wellness of patients recovering from spinal cord injuries.

About Dr. Wolfram Tetzlaff

Dr. Wolfram Tetzlaff is the Director of ICORD and a Professor in the Departments of Zoology and Surgery at the University of British Columbia. He also holds the John and Penny Ryan British Columbia Leadership Chair in Spinal Cord Research. He obtained his M.D. at the University of Essen, completed his Dr. med. at Ruhr-University Bochum and his Ph.D. at the University of Calgary.

Research in Dr. Tetzlaff's laboratory is focused on neural protection and neural repair, working on strategies to protect the spinal cord and brain in the early phases after injury, including with nutrition, and to promote recovery after spinal cord/brain injury by stimulating endogenous stem cells.

Service in Organizations

Editorial Board, Journal of Neurorehabilitation & Neural Repair (NNR)

Review Committee, NSB, Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR)

Scientific Advisory Board, Kentucky Spinal Cord Injury Research Center (KSCIRC), University of Louisville - past

- past Scientific Advisory Committee, Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation (CDRF) - past

Editorial Board, Journal of Neurorehabilitation & Neural Repair (NNR)

Advisory Board, Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) - past

Awards

BC Leadership Chair in Spinal Cord Injury

Chair in Spinal Cord Research (UBC & Rick Hansen Foundation, 1995)

Medical Research Council of Canada Faculty Scholarship

Alberta Heritage Foundation Faculty Scholarship

Alberta Heritage Foundation Post-doctoral Fellowship

Fellowship from the Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft

Fellowship Award of the Max-Planck Society

About Mind Cure Health Inc.

Mind Cure is a mental health and wellness company with a mission to identify, develop and commercialize products that ease suffering, increase productivity, and enhance mental health. It is the therapeutic potential of nootropics, psychoactive products, and psychedelic substances to treat the profound distress of a world suffering from a mental health crisis that led to the formation of Mind Cure.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Philip Tapley, Chairman, President, and CEO

Phone: 1-888-593-8995

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (also known as forward-looking statements). Forward- looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and may cause actual results, performance or achievements or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements or industry results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "feel", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "subject to", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Some of the specific forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: Dr. Tetzlaff advising on research and drug discovery across the nootropic and psychedelic spectrum including relating to the research of potential treatments for depression suffered by patients recovering from spinal cord injuries, that he will give Mind Cure access to the leading scientific minds at UBC and collaborating on new ways to treat mental health; Mind Cure's intention to build its operations rooted in science and ensure that its operations are driven by science and data first; Mind Cure's belief that the mental health space is ready for transformation, and that innovation and investment will lead to a major disruption in how mental health is treated; Mind Cure's intention to further its investigation into new product candidates and treatments which are effective in treating mental health, and the range of those product candidates; and Mind Cure's mission to identify, develop and commercialize products that ease suffering, increase productivity and enhance mental health.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by Mind Cure, including, without limitation: the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the Canadian economy and Mind Cure's business, and the extent and duration of such impact; no change to laws or regulations that negatively affect Mind Cure's business; there will be a demand for Mind Cure's products in the future; no unanticipated expenses or costs arise; Mind Cure will be able to continue to identify products that make them ideal candidates for providing solutions for treating mental health; that the functional mushroom industry will continue to grow; the addition of Dr. Tetzlaff will help Mind Cure on research and drug discovery across the nootropic and psychedelic spectrum including advancing the research of potential treatments for depression suffered by patients recovering from spinal cord injuries and that Dr. Tetzlaff will be successful in giving Mind Cure's research team access to an expansive and multidisciplinary population of leading scientific minds at UBC; and Mind Cure will be able to operate its business as planned. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what Mind Cure believes to be reasonable assumptions, it cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such information.

Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to: the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Canadian economy, Mind Cure's industry and Mind Cure's business, which may negatively impact, and may continue to negatively impact, Mind Cure and may materially adversely affect Mind Cure's investments, results of operations, financial condition and Mind Cure's ability to obtain additional equity or debt financing, and satisfy its financial obligations; general economic conditions; future growth potential; competition for mental health and wellness investments; the addition of Dr. Tetzlaff may not help Mind Cure's research and drug discovery across the nootropic and psychedelic spectrum, advance research of potential treatments for depression suffered by patients recovering from spinal cord injuries or that Dr. Tetzlaff will be successful in giving Mind Cure's research team access to an expansive and multidisciplinary population of leading scientific minds at UBC; and changes in legislation or regulations. Management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information contained herein are based upon reasonable assumptions and information currently available; however, management can give no assurance that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Additional information on the risk factors that could affect Mind Cure can be found under "Risk Factors" in Mind Cure's final prospectus which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Mind Cure. The forward-looking information is stated as of the date of this news release and Mind Cure assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release and the CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Mind Cure Health Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations: [email protected]; 1-888-593-8995