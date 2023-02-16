Mimi's Rock: Special Shareholders Meeting Update

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Mimi's Rock Corp. (TSXV: MIMI).

As a result of a service interruption to the Webex meeting platform, Mimi's Rock Corp. shareholders ("MRC Shareholders") may experience difficulties accessing the meeting using the dial-in number that was included in the Management Information Circular to allow MRC Shareholders to listen in to today's special meeting of the MRC Shareholders (the "Meeting").

If you are having such difficulties, please use the alternate dial-in number posted below:

Meeting Telephone Number: 1-416-216-5643

Meeting Number (access code): 2770 754 6030

MRC Shareholders can also join the Meeting via Webex:

https://bennettjones.webex.com/bennettjones/j.php?MTID=m177f61771de019e8f8959f3f28cbe68b

If you continue to have technical difficulties dialing in to the Meeting, please visit: https://help.webex.com

As a reminder, voting is not permitted by phone. Only MRC Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting are permitted to vote. MRC Shareholders will also have the option to listen in and participate (but not vote) at the Meeting using the Webex coordinates above.

The Meeting is anticipated to commence at approximately 10:30 a.m. EST.

SOURCE Mimi's Rock Corp.