Mimi's Rock Reports Q3 Results

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Mimi's Rock Corp. (TSXV: MIMI) (OTCQB: MIMNF) (the "Company"), an online dietary supplement and wellness company, announces its third quarter results for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

David Kohler, CEO, commented: "We are pleased the strategies undertaken continue to drive such strong results. Q3 was 19% better in Y-O-Y revenue and we achieved over a 500% lift in adjusted EBITDA over 2021." In addition, "Margins are up, SG&A has declined, which combined with our revenue growth, are all great trends. We are excited to have stacked our third consecutive quarter of growth and positive earnings."

Third Quarter Highlights

The third quarter of 2022 reflected the continued uptrend, with both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA at levels not recorded since the first half of 2020.

Revenues in Q3 of 2022 were $10.2 million, compared to $8.6 million in Q3 2021, an increase of 18.6% over the prior year period.

EBITDA for Q3 2022 was $0.7 million, compared to $0.1 million in Q3 2021. As foreign exchange movements late in the quarter had an impact, Adjusted EBITDA, which adds back foreign exchange losses and non-cash stock-based compensation, was $1.2 million for Q3 of 2022, compared to just $0.2 million in the same period last year.

Third quarter 2022 performance also improved over the second quarter, resulting in the Company's best quarterly performance in the last two years and second-best quarterly earnings since inception.

Revenues were similarly strong over the last two quarters for the Company's DTI business, as price increases and lower overall discounting resulted in considerable increases in the top line figure. Revenues in the 2022 period were also achieved with higher overall average prices, thus gross margin was higher as the Company focused on increasing average revenue per unit by limiting the amount of promotional discounting.

The Company's skin care businesses saw considerable improvement in top line sales during Q3 2022. Revenues from the skincare business in the current period were much improved over same period last year due to a strong Prime Day sales event in July.

Gross margin for Q3 of 2022 was significantly improved at $7.8 million (76.0%) compared to $5.9 million (68.1%) for Q3 of 2021.

Online advertising in the period remained higher than historical levels mainly as a function of ongoing campaigns which have shown to drive higher volumes. Advertising spend in the third quarter of 2022 was focused on key promotional days, including Amazon Prime Day in July, as well as towards driving efficiency and spend on top products. Short term promotions and a focus on variations of core products have enabled the business to maintain momentum.

General and administrative expenses were slightly higher in the current period compared to the same period last year due to approximately $0.2 million in one-time non-recurring costs in Q3 2022. Excluding these one-time costs, Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2022 would have otherwise been $1.4 million. Despite the higher expenses in the current quarter, general and administrative expenses are lower for the year-to-date 2022 period when compared to the same period in 2021.

Unusually high foreign exchange losses, mostly unrealized at period end, contributed to a net loss of $0.1 million for Q3 of 2022 compared to a net loss of $0.3 million, compared to a net loss of $0.3 million for Q3 of 2021.

Summary of Quarterly Results

(in 000's) Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Revenue 10,224 10,032 9,541 8,550 8,614 9,744 9,758 9,134 EBITDA1 667 1,092 550 (4,782) 59 1,101 149 756 Adjusted EBITDA 1,166 1,146 541 (462) 218 1,126 212 603 Net Income (56) 340 161 (5,027) (259) 502 (233) 523

EBITDA1 – Non-IFRS Financial Measures - see definition under "Overall Performance"

About Mimi's Rock Corp.:

Mimi's Rock Corp. is an online dietary supplement and wellness company which market and sells its products under the Dr. Tobias, All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals brand names. The Dr. Tobias brand features over 30 products, including the top-selling Colon 14-Day Cleanse and the #1 selling Omega 3 Fish Oil on Amazon.com. All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals products focus on skin and beauty care. Products sold under the All Natural and Maritime Naturals brand names are made in Canada and registered with Health Canada and under the EU Cosmetics Act. All Natural Advice has been featured on BNN as a top selling skincare brand in Canada, and has been rated the #1 Beauty Brand on Amazon Canada for the past four years.

