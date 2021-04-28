Mimi's Rock reports financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2020 and provides details on upcoming conference call

Q4 revenues increased 18%; Full year EBITDA up 91%

TORONTO, April 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Mimi's Rock Corp. (TSXV: MIMI) (OTCQB: MIMNF) (the "Company"), an online dietary supplement and wellness company, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ending on December 31, 2020.

"2020 was a year like no other," commented CEO, David Kohler. "Despite unique challenges brought on by the global pandemic, we were fortunate to be able to capitalize on two tailwinds: peoples' rising focus on their health and wellness, and growth in online commerce. We seized the opportunity to leverage these market trends. The strong financial results are the product of this strategy."

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Revenue increased to $9.1 million, up 18.3% from $7.7 million in the prior year quarter.

Gross margin increased to $6.2 million, up 16.9% from $5.3 million in the prior year quarter. Gross margin remained steady at a healthy 68%.

Sales and marketing expenses declined 11% to $4.4 million (48.1% of revenue) in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $4.9 million (63.1% of total revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2019. Advertising spend in the Q4 2019 had been abnormally high as the Company engaged in a tactical marketing offensive to maintain customer levels in the face of changes in the way Amazon displays products. Management believes the 4Q20 quarter level of spending represents a reasonable benchmark, going forward.

Q4 2020 EBITDA was $0.8 million compared to negative EBITDA of $1.4 million in Q4 2019. The significant improvement was due to materially improved revenue as well as lower marketing spend as noted above.

Adjusted EBITDA, which adds back (deducts) non-cash stock-based compensation, investment income, acquisition costs and listing expenses was $0.6 million for Q4 2020, compared to negative Adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 million for Q4 2019.

Net income was $0.5 million ($0.01 per share) for Q4 2020, compared to a net loss of $2.5 million (negative $0.05 per share) for Q4 2019



Year ended December 31, 2020 Year ended December 31, 2019 (in 000's) Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Revenue 9,134 9,774 10,943 10,435 7,717 8,755 8,771 10,166 EBITDA 756 1,243 1,584 1,099 (1,356) 627 460 1,098 Adjusted EBITDA 603 1,166 1,573 1,228 (1,220) 903 1,382 1,318 Net Income 523 546 928 282 (2,460) (243) (1,240) 392

Full-year Highlights

Total revenues increased to $40.3 million, up 14% from $35.4 million in the prior fiscal year.

Gross margin increased to $28.0 million for the year ended 2020, up 13% from $24.8 million in the 2019 year. Gross margin remained stable at 69% in both years.

Selling and marketing expenses were $18.4 million (46% of revenue) in the 2020 year, as compared to $16.9 million (48% of revenues) in the 2019 year.

Full year EBITDA was $4.7 million in 2020 compared to $0.8 million in the prior fiscal year. Adjusted EBITDA was $4.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $2.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call tomorrow to discuss these results and take questions from investors. Details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, April 29, 2021



Time: 11:00am Eastern Time



Dial-in: 1-800 319 4610 or

1-604 638 5357

About Mimi's Rock Corp.:

Mimi's Rock Corp. is an online dietary supplement and wellness company which market and sells its products under the Dr. Tobias, All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals brand names. The Dr. Tobias brand features over 30 products, including the top-selling Colon 14-Day Cleanse and the #1 selling Omega 3 Fish Oil on Amazon.com. All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals products focus on skin and beauty care. Products sold under the All Natural and Maritime Naturals brand names are made in Canada and registered with Health Canada and under the EU Cosmetics Act. All Natural Advice has been featured on BNN as a top selling skincare brand in Canada, and has been rated the #1 Beauty Brand on Amazon Canada for the past four years.

Please visit www.mimisrock.com or www.sedar.com for the Company's recent filings.

For further information: David Kohler, CEO, 905-330-5081, [email protected]

