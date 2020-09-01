Mimi's Rock Launches All Natural Advice Brand Hand Sanitizer in Canada; Dr Tobias Brand Gummies

TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Mimi's Rock Corp. (TSXV: MIMI) (OTCQB: MIMNF) (the "Company"), an online dietary supplement and wellness company, today announced the launch of a premium formula of hand sanitizer.

"We are keenly aware of the increasing global demand for hand sanitizer and the proliferation of inferior product in the market. Many products are hard on the skin, smell awful and leave an unpleasant residue. We have worked meticulously with our Canadian manufacturing partner, to create a hand sanitizer that we believe is one of the best on the market. With the successful launch in Canada under our All Natural Advice skin care brand, we intend to also distribute hand sanitizer in the US as soon as possible" said Dave Kohler, CEO. "We have initially launched an 8 oz size and will be coming to market in the near future with additional sizes and scents."

New Dr Tobias Gummies

The Company also announced an extension to its lineup of vitamins. The Dr Tobias brand will soon be entering the popular "vitamin gummies" space and will start with a strong line up of four products. All 4 products are expected to launch in the current quarter, in time for the busy Q4 selling season.

The new line will include:

Apple Cider Vinegar Gummy



Elderberry & Vitamin C Gummy



Joint Support Gummy



Hair Vitamin Gummy

Other recently completed launches by our Dr Tobias supplements brand:

Zinc 50mg



Elderberry Immune Support



Vitamin C 1000mg



Organics Green Complex



Magnesium Bisglycinay

We expanded our already strong Dr. Tobias immune defense portfolio to meet demands in the current global climate as it pertains to Covid-19. The addition of these products are in direct response to the voice of our customers, who are looking for high quality offerings in these areas.

We continue to add distribution channels and products in countries around the world and will provide an update on these initiatives in early October.

About Mimi's Rock Corp.

Mimi's Rock Corp. is an online dietary supplement and wellness company which market and sells its products under the Dr. Tobias, All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals brand names. The Dr. Tobias brand features over 30 products, including the top-selling Colon 14-Day Cleanse and the #1 selling Omega 3 Fish Oil on Amazon.com. All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals products focus on skin and beauty care. Products sold under the All Natural and Maritime Naturals brand names are made in Canada and registered with Health Canada and under the EU Cosmetics Act. All Natural Advice has been featured on BNN as a top selling skincare brand in Canada, and has been rated the #1 Beauty Brand on Amazon Canada for the past four years.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. The forward- looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business and operations of the Company, the Company's expected revenues, the expected increase in quarterly revenues and Adjusted EBITDA. Please refer to the Company's 2019 Annual Financial Statements and MD&A for more details on the Company's calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

