Mimi's Rock Corp. Closes Acquisition of All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals, Restructures Senior Credit Facilities

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Mimi's Rock Corp. ("Mimi's Rock" or the "Company") (TSXV:MIMI) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its previously-announced acquisition of All Natural Advice Ltd. ("All Natural") and Maritime Naturals Ltd. ("Maritime Naturals") by way of a share purchase transaction. Combined, the acquired businesses generated approximately $5.5 million of revenue and $1.6 million of EBITDA over the past twelve months, with consolidated revenue growing 29% year over year and EBITDA growth of 109% on a year over year basis. In connection with the transaction, the Company has renegotiated its senior credit facility, providing cash for the acquisition while reducing borrowing costs.

"This acquisition is not only immediately accretive, it is also an excellent strategic fit for Mimi's Rock Corp. All Natural Advice has business in several European countries which were future target markets for us. This allows us to accelerate our strategy" said Dave Kohler, CEO of Mimi's Rock.

The purchase price was satisfied by (i) payment, in aggregate, of approximately $5.5 million in cash, (ii) the issuance of an aggregate of 3,203,048 common shares in the capital of Mimi's Rock, 75% of which will remain still subject to escrow, and (iii) the assumption of a loan from the vendors in the amount of approximately $2 million, which loan is to be repaid within 12 months of closing. The cash portion of the purchase price is paid with a combination of cash on hand and additional borrowings under the Company's long-term debt facility with the Bank of Nova Scotia, the terms of which was amended and restated on December 13, 2019.

All Natural and Maritime Naturals currently offer products in Germany, Italy, UK and Australia, giving Mimi's Rock immediate access to these markets. The Company believes that their products will allow Mimi's Rock to offer 45 additional SKUs to its already impressive basket of products by offering anti-ageing organic skincare products, all-natural masks & scrubs, acne blemish treatments, beard oils and more.

Senior Debt Refinancing

On December 13, 2019, the Company modified its secured debt facility, as originally entered into on July 6, 2018. The revised facility matures on December 13, 2022 and provides for a $16,632,000 term loan repayable over four years, initially at the Canadian Bankers' Acceptance ("BA") rate plus 3.0%, or approximately 4.95% effective rate, with quarterly payments of principal and interest beginning March 2020. The revised credit facility also continues to provide for an operating line of credit, secured by inventory and accounts receivable, as well as corporate credit cards. Importantly, the requirement that the Company insure its debt with Export Development Canada has been removed, lowering the Company's overall cost of capital.

The facility is secured by all assets of the Company and contains affirmative and negative covenants including compliance with laws and restrictions on additional debt, as well as traditional financial covenants such as debt to earnings and other coverage ratios.

About Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals

All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals, based in Ontario and Nova Scotia, respectively, are companies focused on skin and beauty care. Products sold by All Natural and Maritime Naturals are made in Canada and registered under Health Canada and under the EU Cosmetics Act. Together, All Natural and Maritime Naturals have over 45 products in jurisdictions around the world. All Natural has been featured on BNN as a top selling skincare brand in Canada and has been rated the #1 Beauty Brand on Amazon Canada for the past 4 years.

About Mimi's Rock Corp.

Mimi's Rock Corp. is an online dietary supplement and wellness company operating under the Dr. Tobias brand. The brand features over 30 products including the top selling colon cleansing product and the #1 selling Omega 3 Fish Oil on Amazon.com. The Company currently serves customers in the United States and has rapid growth plans to expand into other markets.

For more information, visit https://mimisrock.com.

