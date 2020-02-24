Mimi's Rock Corp. Announces U.S. Listing on OTCQB Under Ticker Symbol MIMNF

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Mimi's Rock Corp. ("Mimi's Rock" or "the Company") (TSXV: MIMI) (OTCQB: MIMNF), an online dietary supplement and wellness business, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") under the ticker symbol MIMNF. The Company has also received clearance from The Depositary Trust Company ("DTC") for transfer eligibility. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQB offers early stage and developing companies, from the U.S. and other countries, the benefits of being publicly traded in the U.S. with lower cost and complexity than a major U.S. exchange listing.

"Mimi's Rock is excited to have its shares traded on the OTCQB marketplace. This represents a significant milestone in the development of our Company," said CEO David Kohler. "The trading of our shares on the OTCQB increases our exposure and accessibility to the U.S. market, providing further liquidity for our shareholders, and raises the awareness of our brands to a much larger audience."

About Mimi's Rock Corp.

Mimi's Rock Corp. is an online dietary supplement and wellness company which operates the Dr Tobias, All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals brands. The Dr Tobias brand features over 30 products including the top-selling Colon 14 Day Cleanse and the #1 best-selling Omega 3 Fish Oil on Amazon.com. The Omega 3 Fish Oil is also the 4th largest subscribe & save product on Amazon.com. Mimi's Rock Corp. has rapid growth plans as it continues to expand into global markets. For more information, visit www.mimisrock.com.

Please visit www.sedar.com to access the Company's public filings.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain forward-looking statements contained in this news release that are based on the current expectations of management involve risks and uncertainties This 'forward-looking information', as the term is defined in applicable securities laws, includes, without limitation: the perceived benefits of trading on the OTCQB, including that it provides additional liquidity and exposure to U.S. investors; the development of the Company and execution of the Company's growth strategy; the increase in brand awareness; the importance of the U.S. market; and other similar statements concerning anticipated future events, conditions, or results that are not historical facts. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information contained in this news release. The Company can give no assurance that any such forward-looking information will prove to be correct and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Forward-looking information necessarily involves known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with: general economic conditions; adverse industry events; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments in Canada, the U.S., and elsewhere; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; and other risks beyond the Company's control. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Mimi's Rock Corp.

For further information: Telfer Hanson, Executive Chairman, 416-230-3003, [email protected]

