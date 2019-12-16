Mimi's Rock Corp. Announces Lennox by Dr Tobias Branded Nutritional Supplements now available on Amazon.com

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Mimi's Rock Corp. ("Mimi's Rock" or the "Company") (TSXV:MIMI), is pleased to announce a new line of nutritional supplements, launched under the brand "LENNOX by Dr Tobias", is now available in the United States on Amazon.com, and on drtobias.com

Lennox Lewis is a former professional boxer who competed from 1989 to 2003. He is a three-time world heavyweight champion, a two-time lineal champion, and remains the last heavyweight to hold the undisputed title. Holding dual British and Canadian citizenship, Lewis represented Canada as an amateur in the 1988 Summer Olympics, winning a gold medal in the super-heavyweight division.

"We have been working with Lennox to formulate three unique daily multipack supplements for Performance, Daily Essentials and Joint Support. These multi-packs make it convenient to ensure athletes – and former athletes - are getting a great daily supplement mix, which supports their needs. Lennox has a deep personal interest in not just maintaining health, but pushing for improvements as he ages. The Lennox and Mimi's Rock teams are dedicated to creating products that will allow others to do the same" said Dave Kohler, CEO of Mimi's Rock.

About Mimi's Rock Corp.:

Mimi's Rock Corp. is an online dietary supplement and wellness company which operates the Dr. Tobias brand. The brand features over 30 products including the top selling colon cleansing product and the #1 selling Omega 3 Fish Oil on Amazon.com. The Omega 3 Fish Oil is also the 4th largest subscribe & save product on Amazon.com. Mimi's Rock currently serves customers in the United States and Canada, and has rapid growth plans to expand into other markets. For more information, visit https://mimisrock.com.

