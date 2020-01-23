Mimi's Rock Corp. and Avivagen Inc. Announce Launch of Dr Tobias Dog Chews on Amazon.com

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Mimi's Rock Corp. (TSXV:MIMI) and Avivagen Inc. (TSXV:VIV) (collectively "the Companies") are pleased to announce the Dr Tobias Dog Chews containing the proprietary Avivagen OxC-BetaTM additive are now available in the United States on Amazon and Drtobias.com.

"We've been working closely with the Avivagen team to launch the first Dr Tobias branded product into the companion pet market in the United States. With an ever-expanding companion pet market, we believe that our existing Dr Tobias customers will embrace the opportunity to provide the same high standards in supplements and vitamins to their dogs," said Dave Kohler, CEO of Mimi's Rock Corp.

"We're very excited to bring our high quality supplement for companion animals to this important and growing $10 billion per year market," says Kym Anthony, Chief Executive Officer, Avivagen Inc. "We believe the combination of Avivagen's OxC-betaTM technology with Mimi's Rock's expertise in online sales and customer service is a win-win scenario for both enterprises, and look forward to building upon this partnership."

About Mimi's Rock Corp.

Mimi's Rock Corp. is an online dietary supplement and wellness company which operates the Dr Tobias, All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals brands. The Dr Tobias brand features over 30 products including the top-selling Colon 14 Day Cleanse and the #1 best-selling Omega 3 Fish Oil on Amazon.com. The Omega 3 Fish Oil is also the 4th largest subscribe & save product on Amazon.com. Mimi's Rock Corp. has rapid growth plans as it continues to expand into global markets. For more information, visit www.mimisrock.com.

About Avivagen Inc.

Avivagen is a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications that, by safely supporting immune function, promote general health and performance. It's a public corporation traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VIV and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, based in partnership facilities of the National Research Council of Canada and Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. For more information, visit www.avivagen.com. The contents of the website are expressly not incorporated by reference in this press release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes "forward-looking information," as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, discussion of Bloom Burton and its conference, The Companies business and business results, goals or outlook, risks associated with financial results and stability, development projects such as those referenced herein, sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity and timeliness of delivery), foreign currency and exchange rates, maintaining adequate working capital and raising further capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements concerning anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Companies caution that all forward looking information is inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Companies control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent the Companies judgement as of the date of this new release, and the Companies are under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Please visit www.mimisrock.com or www.sedar.com for recent Mimi's Rock Corp. filings. Please visit www.avivagen.com or www.sedar.com for recent Avivagen Inc. filings.

Copyright © 2020 Avivagen Inc. OxC-beta™ is a trademark of Avivagen Inc.

For further information: Mimi's Rock Corp., Telfer Hanson, Executive Chairman, 416-230-3003, Email: [email protected]; Avivagen Inc., Drew Basek, Director of Investor Relations, 100 Sussex Drive, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada K1A 0R6 Phone: 416-540-0733, E-mail: [email protected]; Kym Anthony, Chief Executive Officer, 100 Sussex Drive, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada K1A 0R6 Head Office Phone: 613-949-8164, Website: www.avivagen.com

