Mimi's Rock appoints Anita Booth as Senior Director of Marketing

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Mimi's Rock Corp. (TSXV: MIMI) (OTCQB: MIMNF) (the "Company"), an online dietary supplement and wellness company, today announced the appointment of Anita Booth, as Senior Director of Marketing, a role responsible to position the company's beauty and wellness brands Dr Tobias, All Natural Advice and Maritimes Naturas, for accelerated growth.

"Mimi's Rock is pleased to add Anita to our team, in order to accelerate our growth across multiple on-line channels. Her experience in SEO (Search Engine Optimization) will be a great accelerator of our strategies and growth inititiatives. She is a recognized thought leader in the space - and has written extensively on the subject. Mimi's Rock is focused on providing customers with natural alternatives for beauty and healthcare. Expanding our reach will allow us to meet our customers wherever they are - and will allow us to continue to drive growth across multiple digital platforms, said David Kohler, CEO of Mimi's Rock. "With the addition of Anita Booth, we will be to expand our reach and continue to supplement the health and wellness of people everywhere."

An innovative marketing professional, with a successful career spanning over 20 years in creating marketing strategies and integrated communication plans, Anita has held executive roles in the financial services and health and wellness industries. Her expertise lies in building strong business growth plans, thought leadership positioning and impactful digital marketing strategies to increase brand reputation and profitability.

About Mimi's Rock Corp.:

Mimi's Rock Corp. is an online dietary supplement and wellness company which market and sells its products under the Dr. Tobias, All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals brand names. The Dr. Tobias brand features over 30 products, including the top-selling Colon 14-Day Cleanse and the #1 selling Omega 3 Fish Oil on Amazon.com. All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals products focus on skin and beauty care. Products sold under the All Natural and Maritime Naturals brand names are made in Canada and registered with Health Canada and under the EU Cosmetics Act. All Natural Advice has been featured on BNN as a top selling skincare brand in Canada, and has been rated the #1 Beauty Brand on Amazon Canada for the past four years.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Please refer to the 2020 Annual Financial Statements for more details on the Company's calculation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

For further information: David Kohler, CEO, 905-330-5081, [email protected]

