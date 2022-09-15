Mimi's Rock Announces New Product launch; provides Operational Update

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Mimi's Rock Corp. (the "Company") ( TSXV: MIMI)(OTCQB: MIMNF) announced today that it has shipped its initial stock to Amazon for its new Maritime Naturals Probiotic + Collagen Eye Cream. The product has already begun selling on the Company's own site and has generated a solid initial response. The product is expected to be live on Amazon in the coming days. In addition, the Company has already launched a Retinol Moisturizer 2-pack and will also be offering a travel pack size.

The Company also reports that the positive revenue trends have continued into the third quarter and performance is considerably ahead of the same period last year. Product availability has been key to the momentum as well as being able to take price increases on some key products.

"These new products are a great compliment to our product line" commented David Kohler, CEO. "We've had significant interest from our loyal customer base for the addition of these items, so we are excited to have shipped the initial orders". Kohler also added: "We are also pleased to advise that the revenue and EBITDA trends we've seen in Q's 1 and 2 have continued into Q3. Our strategic price increases have aided in improving performance across all financial metrics. We look forward to releasing Q3 results in early November"

About Mimi's Rock Corp.:

Mimi's Rock Corp. (www.mimisrock.com) is an online dietary supplement and wellness company which market and sells its products under the Dr. Tobias, All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals brand names. The Dr. Tobias brand features over 30 products, including the top-selling Colon 14-Day Cleanse and the #1 selling Omega 3 Fish Oil on Amazon.com. All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals products focus on skin and beauty care. Products sold under the All Natural and Maritime Naturals brand names are made in Canada and registered with Health Canada and under the EU Cosmetics Act. All Natural Advice has been featured on BNN as a top selling skincare brand in Canada, and has been rated the #1 Beauty Brand on Amazon Canada for the past four years.

Forward-Looking Statements

