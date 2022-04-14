MiMedia Announces the Appointment of Joao Allende as V.P of Business Development

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - MiMedia Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: MIM) is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Joao Allende to the position of Vice President of Business Development.

Mr. Allende is a 25+ year veteran of the telecom and smartphone industry having served in several key executive roles, including:

Former Director of Product Management at Qualcomm, where Joao led commercialization of Qualcomm's Global Pass Initiative that expedited Smartphone creation in less than 60 days and managed relations with all Carriers, OEMs, Distributors, EMS and ODMs, and





Former Senior Director of Product Marketing and Sales at Nokia, where Joao led customer development in MEA, LATAM, Eurasia and other emerging markets, 60+ countries served. Part of management leadership that executed transition of Nokia's device portfolio to Microsoft Windows Mobile.

"I am thrilled to announce the addition of Joao to our executive team. Joao's deep network and industry experience will have a significant impact on spurring MiMedia's growth globally within our key target markets of telecom carriers and smartphone makers" said Chris Giordano, MiMedia's CEO.

"I have been fortunate to be involved with many exciting and innovative initiatives during my career. I am very excited about joining MiMedia's team and bright future. Their unique, next generation platform delivers the very important value proposition of cloud plus a superior media experience for our partners' customers, while unlocking a huge revenue opportunity for our partners", said Mr. Allende.

About MiMedia

MiMedia Holdings Inc provides a next-generation consumer cloud platform that enables all types of personal media to be secured in the cloud, accessed seamlessly at any time, across all devices and on all operating systems. The company's platform differentiates with its rich media experience, robust organization tools, private sharing capabilities and features that drive content re-engagement. MiMedia partners with smartphone makers and telecom carriers globally and provides its partners with recurring revenue streams, improved customer retention and market differentiation. The platform services millions of engaged users around the world.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding MiMedia, and their respective businesses, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the completion of a Transaction, appointment or any other decision made by the business. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of MiMedia. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the MiMedia industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although MiMedia have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and MiMedia undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

