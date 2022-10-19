MiMedia Announces Signed Global Distribution Agreement with Orbic

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - MiMedia Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:MIM) ("MiMedia", "Company") is pleased to announce a signed global Distribution Agreement (the "Agreement") with Orbic North America, LLC ("Orbic").

Orbic is a leading mobile device manufacturer that operates and distributes globally in markets such as the US, Puerto Rico, India, Taiwan, China, Australia, Japan, UK & Germany. With a full line of mobility products, including smartphones, connected laptops, Mobile hotspots, wearables, and tablets, Orbic aims to offer consumers and businesses technology products with meaningful features that benefit and enrich lives through communication solutions. Orbic distributes its product line either directly or via partnerships with leading telecom providers, like Verizon and T-Mobile in the US and other carriers around the globe.

MiMedia is a next generation consumer cloud platform that partners with smartphone makers and telecom carriers globally to provide their consumers with a unique personal cloud experience that enables all types of personal media to be secured in the cloud, accessed seamlessly, across all devices and operating systems and at any time.

As part of the multi-year Agreement, MiMedia will integrate its platform directly onto millions of Orbic's cross platform devices, including smartphones, tablets and laptops. MiMedia's consumer cloud platform will provide Orbic with a churn-reducing product, deliver immediate market differentiation and enable multiple high-margin and recurring revenue streams.

"Orbic is excited to continue its mission in providing meaningful user experiences across their product categories, as well as enabling access across both Android and iOS platforms", said Mike Narula, CEO & President Orbic.

"We are thrilled to partner with Orbic, a company that delivers excellent mobility products, works with world class telecom-operators and prides itself on providing customers with meaningful benefits that improve their digital lives. We share a similar mission, as MiMedia strives to provide a unique and engaging user experience to consumers with their personal content, while keeping priceless memories safe in the cloud and accessible on all the mobile devices that Orbic makes. It is a meaningful and exciting event for our next generation consumer cloud platform to be part of Orbic's mission and distribute in their large target markets", said Chris Giordano, CEO of MiMedia.

About ORBIC:

Orbic is a leader in the development and manufacturing of innovative mobile products. The company offers customized products that feature the latest technologies, to support connected lives 24/7 and people's most passionate moments in time. With agility and speed-to-market, Orbic gets customers the mobile products and features they want and need with fair value in mind. Orbic is a women owned minority business, based in the U.S. with manufacturing operations in India and China. For more information, please visit www.orbic.us

About MiMedia:

MiMedia Holdings Inc provides a next-generation consumer cloud platform that enables all types of personal media to be secured in the cloud, accessed seamlessly at any time, across all devices and on all operating systems. The company's platform differentiates with its rich media experience, robust organization tools, private sharing capabilities and features that drive content re-engagement. MiMedia partners with smartphone makers and telecom carriers globally and provides its partners with recurring revenue streams, improved customer retention and market differentiation. The platform services millions of engaged users around the world.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements :

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding MiMedia, and their respective businesses, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the completion of a Transaction, appointment or any other decision made by the business. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of MiMedia. The for-ward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the MiMedia industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although MiMedia have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and MiMedia undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE MiMedia

For further information: MiMedia Investor Relations at [email protected]