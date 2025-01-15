MiMedia Announces Closing of C$875,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - MiMedia Holdings Inc. (TSXV: MIM) (OTCQB: MIMDF) (FSE: KH3) ("MiMedia" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 3,500,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at an issue price of C$0.25 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$875,000. Each Unit is comprised of one subordinate voting share in the capital of the Company (a "Subordinate Voting Share") and one Subordinate Voting Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Subordinate Voting Share at an exercise price of C$0.25 per share for a period of 18 months following the closing date of the Offering.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for general corporate purposes in support of ramped up expansion of current partnerships as well as proposed new agreements.

The Offering remains subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory four month hold period from their date of issuance. No finder's fees were paid by the Company in connection with the Offering.

About MiMedia

MiMedia Holdings Inc. provides a next-generation consumer cloud platform that enables all types of personal media to be secured in the cloud, accessed seamlessly at any time, across all devices and on all operating systems. The company's platform differentiates with its rich media experience, robust organization tools, private sharing capabilities and features that drive content re-engagement. MiMedia partners with smartphone makers and telecom carriers globally and provides its partners with recurring revenue streams, improved customer retention and market differentiation. The platform services millions of engaged users around the world.

