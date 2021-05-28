Millwright Regional Council of Ontario is leading the way in supporting Small Modular Reactors training development

The SMR feasibility study points out Canada's first grid-scale SMR project of about 300 MW is expected to be in place at the Darlington nuclear site in Ontario by 2028, followed by up to four similar units in Saskatchewan with the first in service in 2032.

An advanced SMR design is also to be developed in New Brunswick resulting in demonstration units at the Point Lepreau, N.B., nuclear site by 2030. As well, a new class of Micro SMR is being designed to replace diesel use in remote communities and mines — a 5-MW gas-cooled reactor project is proposed at the Chalk River nuclear site in Ontario and is expected to be in service by 2026.

As stated by Ed Spence, MRCO Executive Secretary-Treasurer, "The Millwright Regional Council of Ontario is well positioned to meet new technology demands as we collaborate with our industry partners to train towards and service the next generation of nuclear power."

As stated by Mark Beardsworth, MRCO Assistant Executive Secretary-Treasurer, "With significant investment in Port Hope, ON., securing land to construct a new Local 2309 training facility next door to Darlington's proposed SMR site, we are on course to become leaders in this field by demonstrating our ability to adapt to change and train to the client's specifications."

Small modular reactors are the next evolution of the nuclear industry. Designed to provide reliable, carbon-free energy, they are smaller in size than traditional reactors however based on the same science.

As we continue to work with our industry partners, we will invest, develop and collaborate training programs together to meet the needs and establish first position as leaders in providing world-class construction, maintenance and installation services every time.

About the Millwright Regional Council of Ontario (MRCO)

The Millwright Regional Council of Ontario (MRCO) is composed of eight affiliated Local Unions of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America (UBC) across the Province of Ontario.

We represent thousands of woman and men working as progressive cross-trained construction and maintenance professionals with exceptional skills to install, maintain, diagnose, and repair precision machinery.

UBC millwrights are vital partners in industries as diverse as energy, automotive, aerospace, food processing, pharmaceuticals and more.

SOURCE Millwright Regional Council of Ontario (MRCO)

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact Duncan McIntosh, Director of Communications [email protected]