Millwright Regional Council of Ontario celebrates International Women's Day 2022

The implementation of our MRCO Sisters in the Brotherhood (SIB) Provincial Committee and focused recruitment efforts has ensured and promoted a balance gender scorecard at each stage of our recruitment process.

These actions and the commitment to an inclusive mindset and a diverse workforce has led to real change across the MRCO and its eight affiliated Local Unions. The MRCO has nearly doubled the number of female Members in the last three years.

"Creating an environment that fosters inclusion and accelerates diversity is critical. Enabling and empowering women leaders is essential to our success, our contractor partners and as a leader in the Construction industry. Today, also marks the launch of our new website sistersinthebrotherhood.ca to further emphasize our commitment to recruiting the next generation of millwright professionals" said Mark Beardsworth, Executive Secretary-Treasurer of the Millwright Regional Council of Ontario.

On February 1st, 2022, the MRCO welcomed Sister Heather Ferguson as the Council's first woman hired for the position of Business Representative, representing UBC Millwright Local 1410. From apprentice to Journeyperson, a leader as Co-Chair of the Council's Sisters in the Brotherhood Committee, we proudly celebrate Heather continuing to be a mentor for Women in the trades in this new role.



As we move forward, we must continue to step up and be aware of the significant impact that bias has on women's equality - both conscious and unconscious bias. We need to recognize it and call it out.

We need to #BreakTheBias.

About the Millwright Regional Council of Ontario (MRCO)

The Millwright Regional Council of Ontario (MRCO) is composed of eight affiliated Local Unions of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America (UBC) across the Province of Ontario.

We represent thousands of women and men working as progressive cross-trained construction and maintenance professionals with exceptional skills to install, maintain, diagnose, and repair precision machinery.

UBC millwrights are vital partners in industries as diverse as energy, automotive, aerospace, food processing, pharmaceuticals and more.

