Millwright Regional Council of Ontario and X-energy Canada Collaborate for Future Small Modular Reactor Workforce

The Memorandum of Understanding intends to increase awareness of the Xe-100 Small Modular Reactor toward increasing efficiencies and diversity on future SMR projects

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - The Millwright Regional Council of Ontario (MRCO) and X-energy Canada have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to increase awareness of the Xe-100 small modular reactor (SMR) and the job and training opportunities the technology could create for the skilled trades membership. These joint efforts intend to support increased efficiencies on future SMR projects and help attract underrepresented groups, including Indigenous peoples, women and youth, to the skilled trades.

Photo (L-R): Jason Rowe, Mark Beardsworth, Katherine Moshonas Cole, David Smith, and Monifa Miller (CNW Group/Millwright Regional Council of Ontario)

"We're taking steps to be a partner of choice in Ontario's transition to a net-zero economy," said Mark Beardsworth, Executive Secretary-Treasurer of the MRCO. "SMRs, like the Xe-100, are the future of clean energy. To prepare our members to deliver world-class construction, maintenance, and operation services for the fleet of future SMRs, we have to work differently and think differently. By collaborating with X-energy, we're building early strategic relationships with a leading developer of this game-changing technology."

The MRCO comprises eight affiliated Local Unions of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America (UBC) across the province of Ontario. The professional organization provides millwrights for procurement, construction, maintenance, and project management in diverse industries across the province.

The Xe-100 is a High Temperature Gas-Cooled Reactor developed on decades of research, development, and operating experience. The next generation technology is scalable to meet demand, with one unit generating up to 80 megawatts of electricity from 200 megawatts of thermal power. Efficiently combining high-temperature 565 Celsius steam and power production, the Xe-100 can directly support heavy industry, including oil sands operations, mining applications, and other industrial processes.

"We're delighted to expand our relationship with the MRCO and collaborate to help prepare their members for exciting new opportunities in the future SMR workforce," said Katherine Moshonas Cole, President, X-energy Canada. "X-energy is committed to working with communities, businesses and organizations across Canada to help them realize the benefits of our advanced reactor technology. Our collaboration with the MRCO will identify local opportunities that will pave the way for the successful delivery of our future SMRs in Ontario and beyond."

According to Buildforce Canada, "the [construction] industry needs to recruit 309,000 new construction workers over the next decade (2021 to 2030), driven predominantly by the expected retirement of 259,100 workers (22% of the current labour force)." Looking ahead, the MRCO and X-energy intend to work together to identify opportunities that will support a successful transition into the net-zero economy.

The MOU between the MRCO and X-energy is non-binding and non-exclusive.

"Careers in the skilled trades are meaningful, well-paying and are crucial to building a stronger Ontario for everyone," said Monte McNaughton , Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development. "Our government is spreading opportunity and good jobs to every corner of Ontario. Today's announcement will further that mission, bringing more women and Indigenous people into this purpose-driven work."– The Honourable Monte McNaughton, Ontario Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development

"We are pleased to support and build on our relationship with X-energy, a like-minded, visionary company whose technology offers great economic opportunities for our members across Canada . Our ability to adapt to change and meet client demands paves the way for the UBC to be the partner of choice supporting SMRs like the Xe-100." – Jason Rowe , UBC Canadian District Vice President

X-energy is a committed participant of Canada's SMR Action Plan, a strategy resulting from a pan-Canadian effort to collaborate in the deployment of SMRs by bringing together key enablers from across Canada , including government, Indigenous Peoples and communities, industry, and civil society.

SMR Action Plan, a strategy resulting from a pan-Canadian effort to collaborate in the deployment of SMRs by bringing together key enablers from across , including government, Indigenous Peoples and communities, industry, and civil society. Earlier this year, X-energy and Ontario Power Generation (OPG) announced a collaboration to pursue clean energy opportunities that will reduce heavy industry carbon emissions. Under the agreement, the two companies intend to pursue opportunities to deploy Xe-100 advanced reactors in Ontario at industrial sites and identify further opportunities throughout Canada .

About the Millwright Regional Council of Ontario

The Millwright Regional Council of Ontario (MRCO) comprises eight affiliated Local Unions of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America (UBC) across the Province of Ontario. We represent thousands of women and men working as progressive cross-trained construction and maintenance professionals with exceptional skills to install, maintain, diagnose, and repair precision machinery.

UBC millwrights are vital partners in industries as diverse as energy, automotive, aerospace, food processing, pharmaceuticals and more.

About X-energy

X-energy is an innovation company focused on the development of next-generation, zero-carbon nuclear energy. To learn more about the sustainability, economics, reliability, and safety of the Xe-100 reactor, please visit https://x-energy.com/ or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

