Millwright Regional Council - Canada and X-energy Expand Strategic Partnership to Advance Small Modular Reactor Technology

TORONTO, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The Millwright Regional Council - Canada (MRC) and X-energy Reactor Company, LLC ("X-energy") have expanded a strategic partnership to advance Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology. A memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed in 2022 has been expanded to include five new Provinces, the goal of this agreement is to increase awareness of the Xe-100 small modular reactor (SMR) aimed at revolutionizing the landscape of clean energy generation across Canada. Through this collaboration, MRC, representing thirteen Local Millwright Unions across Canada, will partner with X-energy to provide essential training and cultivate a skilled workforce for the installation and maintenance of SMRs.

Millwright Regional Council - Canada and X-energy together at the Global Energy Show Canada in Calgary. (CNW Group/Millwright Regional Council - Canada)

X-energy, a pioneer in advanced small modular nuclear reactors and fuel technology, has unveiled the inaugural training center for future operators of its Xe-100 advanced SMR. Named the Plant Support Center (PSC), this cutting-edge facility spans 10,000 square feet and is equipped with state-of-the-art amenities including a full-scale plant control room simulator, Reactor Protection System prototype, and immersive virtual reality experience. X-energy aims to deploy the first advanced small modular reactor in Alberta by the early 2030s.

The partnership between MRC and X-energy underscores a shared commitment to fostering sustainable energy solutions while harnessing the power of technology and expertise. By leveraging MRC's extensive network and expertise in various industries such as energy, automotive, aerospace, food processing, and pharmaceuticals, alongside X-energy's revolutionary SMR technology, the collaboration aims to drive significant advancements in the deployment and operation of clean energy infrastructure across Canada.

"This partnership marks a pivotal moment in our collective efforts to propel Canada towards a greener, more sustainable future," said Mark Beardsworth, Executive Secretary-Treasurer of the MRC. "By partnering forces with X-energy, we are poised to address the growing demand for clean energy solutions while empowering our diverse workforce with the specialized skills and knowledge needed to excel in the game changing field of small modular reactor technology."

"Our collaboration with MRC will not only accelerate the adoption of small modular reactors but also pave the way for unprecedented innovation and progress in the clean energy sector," said Benjamin Reinke, X-energy's Vice President of Global Business Development. "Together, we will lay the foundation for a workforce and brighter, more resilient energy landscape that benefits communities and future generations across Canada."

About X-energy Reactor Company

LLC X-energy is a leading developer of advanced small modular nuclear reactors and fuel technology for clean energy generation. The company is dedicated to revolutionizing the future of energy by delivering safe, reliable, and sustainable solutions that address the world's growing energy needs while minimizing environmental impact. For more information, visit x-energy.com.

About the Millwright Regional Council - Canada

The Millwright Regional Council – Canada (MRC) is composed of thirteen affiliated Local Unions of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America (UBC) across Canada. UBC millwrights are vital partners in diverse industries such as energy, automotive, aerospace, food processing, and pharmaceuticals. ubcmillwrights.ca

