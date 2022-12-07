Miller Thomson Welcomes Zargar Lawyers to The Vancouver Business Law Team

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Miller Thomson, a very important national law firm, is pleased to announce that boutique law firm Zargar Lawyers has joined the Firm, with the addition of Partner Maryam Zargar, Counsel Sarah Kalil and Associate Brandon Gill to our Vancouver office's Corporate and M&A Group. Founded by Maryam Zargar, Zargar Lawyers specializes in M&A, Private Equity, Venture Capital, Growth Capital, and Corporate and Commercial Law, with a focus on serving entrepreneurs and emerging growth companies.

"Over the years, Miller Thomson has successfully grown its national presence through targeted and strategic mergers and acquisitions, and we continue this trajectory with Zargar Lawyers," says Peter Auvinen, Chair of Miller Thomson.

"The addition of the Zargar Lawyers team is an excellent fit with our strategy of continuing to strengthen our Business Law function in the Vancouver region," says Daniel Kiselbach, Managing Partner of Miller Thomson's Vancouver office. "We know that they will uphold Miller Thomson's standard of high quality, client-centric legal services."

The Zargar Lawyers team adds further bench strength to a well-established and experienced Corporate and M&A Group. "We have a great opportunity in bringing onboard Maryam Zargar, an entrepreneur who brings her broad experience in founding and developing a boutique law firm, as well as practicing in both an international law firm and as in-house counsel for a technology company," says Jay Hoffman, Chair of Miller Thomson's Business Law Group. "Maryam's background, knowledge of the local landscape and dynamic personality will be a significant asset to her role in leading the Corporate and M&A group in our Vancouver office."

With the new additions, Miller Thomson has approximately 140 lawyers across Canada with direct and relevant experience in all aspects of Corporate, M&A and Securities law.

