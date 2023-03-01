Miller Thomson Welcomes Four Lawyers to its Vancouver Business Law Team

VANCOUVER, BC, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Miller Thomson is pleased to announce that four lawyers from Affinity Law Group, a boutique business law firm, have joined the Firm, with the addition of Partner Darcy Wray, Counsel Ari Shack, and Associates Power Chen and Jesse Wray to its Vancouver office's Corporate and M&A Group.

The arrival of the new lawyers in our Vancouver office is part of the firm's strategy of continuing to strengthen and grow a modernized and expanded business law practice in this market.

"The experience and client relationships that Darcy Wray and his team bring are important for the continued expansion of both our Business Law Group and the firm's presence on the West Coast," says Peter Auvinen, Chair of Miller Thomson.

"We are very pleased to welcome Darcy, Ari, Power and Jesse," says Jay Hoffman, Chair of Miller Thomson's Business Law Group. "Their cutting-edge expertise in complex matters related to business law and financial transactions are an excellent complement to the on-the-ground services already offered by our firm, both in Vancouver and across the country."

"We are delighted to welcome this group of talented lawyers to our firm," says Daniel Kiselbach, Managing Partner of Miller Thomson's Vancouver office. "This announcement is a concrete expression of Miller Thomson's strategic direction to continue to grow by taking advantage of a more complex, more sophisticated and faster-paced business environment."

"Joining Miller Thomson LLP is an exciting opportunity to enhance our legal services and provide our clients with access to a broader range of expertise and resources," says Partner Darcy Wray. "We are thrilled to be part of such a dynamic and innovative team."

Darcy Wray has extensive experience in corporate mergers, acquisitions and reorganizations, including purchases and sales of business enterprises. He primarily provides business advice to entrepreneurs with both emerging and established corporations, particularly in the areas of corporate structuring, corporate reorganizations, corporate governance, negotiating shareholder disputes, drafting shareholder agreements and structuring partnerships. Darcy has been an instructor with the professional legal training course for the Law Society of British Columbia for over 10 years, teaching the "Buying and Selling a Business" section.

With the new additions, Miller Thomson has approximately 140 lawyers across Canada with direct and relevant experience in all aspects of Corporate, M&A and Securities law.

