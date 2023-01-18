TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Miller Thomson LLP ("Miller Thomson") is pleased to announce the admission of 8 new partners to the Firm's partnership, effective January 1. This exceptional and diverse group have set the standard for client service, innovation and leadership throughout their careers.

"Congratulations to each of our new partners on this significant career milestone," said Peter Auvinen, Chair of Miller Thomson. "Their admission affirms our strategic focus on developing and investing in our talent and building a partnership that represents the communities in which we operate. As they take the next step in their careers, this continuous commitment is critical to the way we can best serve our clients."

Miller Thomson Welcomes 8 New Lawyers to the Partnership:Miller Thomson accueille 8 nouveaux avocats parmi ses associés Tweet this

Congratulations to our newly-admitted partners:

Media Material:

A photo of the new partners and their biographical profiles are available at www.millerthomson.com.

About Miller Thomson

Miller Thomson LLP ("Miller Thomson") is a national business law firm with approximately 525 lawyers working from 10 offices across Canada. The firm offers a complete range of business law and advocacy services. Miller Thomson works regularly with in-house legal departments and external counsel worldwide to facilitate cross-border and multinational transactions and business needs. Miller Thomson offices are located in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Saskatoon, London, Waterloo Region, Toronto, Vaughan and Montréal. For more information, visit millerthomson.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn to read our analyses of the latest legal developments.

SOURCE Miller Thomson LLP

For further information: Media contact: Julie Lajoye, Manager, External Communications, 1.514.871.5365, [email protected]