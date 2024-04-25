Miller Thomson Launches Technology, Intellectual Property and Privacy Law Group

TORONTO, April 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Miller Thomson is pleased to announce the launch of its combined Technology, Intellectual Property and Privacy Law Group. This specialized group of lawyers is uniquely positioned to better serve clients in protecting and maximizing the value of their intellectual property assets, while also providing advice on technology and privacy-related matters.

Led by our partner Aiyaz Alibhai, the Technology, Intellectual Property, and Privacy Law Group at Miller Thomson comprises a diverse team of lawyers proficient in technology, trademarks, patents, copyright, dispute resolution, privacy, data protection, and cybersecurity. This dynamic team is dedicated to providing tailored solutions for clients navigating the complexities of the digital landscape.

The newly established group at Miller Thomson, led by specialists in various fields, offers comprehensive legal solutions covering technology adoption, intellectual property rights enforcement, and guidance on privacy and cybersecurity. Focusing on meeting the diverse needs of digital businesses, protecting intellectual property assets, and addressing data privacy concerns, the group delivers inventive, agile, and cost-effective services. This initiative is designed to bolster and secure clients' technological and intellectual property assets, ensuring solid legal foundations support their business strategies.

"In today's digital landscape, providing reliable legal services is crucial to empowering businesses to innovate, expand and protect their invaluable assets", says Jay Hoffman, Chair, Business Law Group, Miller Thomson. "Aiyaz Alibhai's leadership will be instrumental in guiding our outstanding team as we offer practical legal guidance to clients navigating the ever-changing realms of technology, intellectual property, and privacy law."

About Miller Thomson

Miller Thomson LLP ("Miller Thomson") is a national business law firm with approximately 500 lawyers across 5 provinces in Canada. The firm offers a full range of services in litigation and disputes, and provides business law expertise in mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance and securities, financial services, tax, restructuring and insolvency, trade, real estate, labour and employment as well as a host of other specialty areas. Clients rely on Miller Thomson lawyers to provide practical advice and exceptional value. Miller Thomson offices are located in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Saskatoon, London, Waterloo Region, Toronto, Vaughan and Montréal. For more information, visit millerthomson.com. Follow us on X and LinkedIn to read our insights on the latest legal and business developments.

