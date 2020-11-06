Millennium1 Solutions Names Christine Barr as Canadian CEO

"A veteran of the banking industry, Barr is known for transforming operations to create efficient, customer-driven successes and building inclusive, colleague-first cultures," said Simon Walsh, CEO of the Americas at NTT Ltd. "One example is the strategic partnership operations model she created, which is now used as best practice for a top 10 North American bank. There is no doubt that her people skills and business savvy will add new depth to Millennium."

With 2.8 million accounts processed annually, Millenium1 Solutions is the largest provider of outsourced credit card processing in Canada and works with Canadian financial institutions and retailers, credit card administration and support services.

Barr is a strong supporter of diversity and inclusion in the workplace and living a culture where employees can bring their true selves to work."When seeking out opportunities and building careers, people look for organizations where they see representation of themselves. Companies that embrace diversity and inclusion as part of their DNA are proven to make better decisions and achieve superior outcomes." said Barr.

Barr will be based in Toronto. She holds a Master of Business Administration from Athabasca University.

About Millennium1 Solutions:

Millennium1 Solutions (Millennium Process Group Inc.) is an award-winning Canadian Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) solutions provider with a solid record of accomplishment of providing end-to-end B2B2C solutions for its customers and their clients.

Millennium manages the delivery of critical processes for its customers, supporting their needs for capacity and flexibility, as well as providing efficiency-gaining servicing and sales solutions and strategies.

Millennium has over 40 years of experience with customers including many of the largest Canadian and multinational corporations in the financial services, loyalty, insurance, government, and retail sectors.

Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Millennium also has facilities in Bridgewater and Yarmouth, NS, Ontario offices in Ottawa, Sudbury, and Orangeville, a Quebec office in Montreal, as well as an offshore facility in Manila. Millennium1 Solutions joined the NTT Ltd group of companies in June 2018, and report into the NTT Ltd Americas region.

