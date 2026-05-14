Millennials Aren't Cutting Back. They're Playing Grocery Chess.

CALGARY, AB, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Rising grocery prices have not pushed Millennials into retreat. They have pushed them into strategy.

New research from Cashew shows that Millennials are not simply cutting back in response to inflation. They are adapting in ways that are more deliberate, layered, and sophisticated than expected. Grocery shopping has become a series of calculated decisions shaped by real-life pressures.

In a survey of 783 Millennial shoppers across Canada and the United States, Cashew found that 68% are cooking at home more than they were a year ago. Among them, 56% cite saving money as the primary reason. This reflects more than a temporary adjustment. It signals a deeper shift in how households are operating.

"This is a generation under pressure that has moved quickly into solutions mode," says Addy Graves, CEO of Cashew. "They are feeling the impact, but they are also actively reworking how they shop to stay in control."

That shift shows up in increasingly sophisticated shopping behavior. Millennials are building complex multi-store strategies, combining couponing, loyalty apps, sale tracking, and advance planning to optimize each trip. It is no longer about a single store or a single habit. It is about coordinating multiple tools and choices at once.

At the same time, they are making intentional trade-offs within the basket. 59% of Millennials say they deliberately splurge and save across categories, spending more where it matters and pulling back where it does not. It is not about restriction. It is about prioritization.

Their decisions are also being shaped in real time. 78% report purchasing a food item specifically because they saw it on social media, showing how discovery and influence now play a direct role in what ends up in the cart.

Millennials are pragmatic and responsive, cooking more to manage costs while still engaging with new products and trends. What looks complex is, in fact, highly strategic. In true millennial fashion, these decisions are highly considered - shaped by research, comparison and the desire to get it right - even when it slows the path to purchase.

Millennials are not just getting through rising prices. They're getting smarter because of them.

The full report Data Drop: Grocery Chess: How Millennials Mastered Shopping is now available for free access.

About Cashew Research

Cashew Research provides fresh consumer insights in real-time from real humans with its AI-powered research platform. By collecting custom insights every study, Cashew helps brands understand how and why consumers make decisions faster and more accurately than traditional research.

SOURCE Cashew Research

Media inquiries: Michelle Aboud, Head of Growth Marketing, [email protected]