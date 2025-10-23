Dupe Culture Isn't Just Having a Moment. It's Becoming a Movement.

New research from Cashew reveals how "dupe" buying is reshaping consumer behavior - and why brands in Canada and the U.S. must compete on proof, not prestige.

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Dupe culture has crossed over from social media trend to mainstream consumer behavior, and premium brands are feeling the pressure.

A new study from Cashew Research shows that what began as a niche Gen Z trend is now a mainstream shift. Consumers are questioning price tags, legacy prestige, and brand promises. And increasingly, they're choosing the dupe.

Based on a survey of over 1,000 consumers across Canada and the U.S., Cashew's Dupe Culture Report found that 17% of dupe buyers earn over $150,000 annually - which shows it isn't about affordability alone.

"Dupe culture is not just a cost-saving tactic, it's a cultural filter," said Addy Graves, CEO of Cashew Research and lead author of the study. "Even affluent consumers are increasingly asking brands to prove they're worth the price. If they can't? A cheaper alternative will win."

From Affordability to Anti-Elitism

Cashew's research reveals a critical shift in values:

of consumers reject the traditional luxury brand value proposition. Dupe culture spans all adult demographics, with mature consumers (34.3% over 44) representing a significant threat to age-based brand loyalty assumptions .

to buy skincare dupes when they believe ingredients match or outperform legacy brands. Home goods and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) categories are emerging as hotspots for dupe behavior, especially among older and high-income shoppers.

What This Means for Brands: Compete on Proof, Not Prestige

The Dupe Culture Report delivers clear signals that every brand team should be thinking about. Consumers are placing far more importance on evidence than branding. They want the product to speak for itself, which means everything from bold guarantees, creative sampling, and more transparency about quality. You're competing on proof.

"It's no longer enough to say you're better… you have to show it," says Graves. "Consumer loyalty will be built on proof, not perception, and brands are going to have to be more transparent than ever."

