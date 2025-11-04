Canadian Women-Owned Tech Startup Cashew Research Wins Top Honours at TechCrunch Disrupt 2025

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Cashew Research, a Canadian women-owned technology company, has won first place in the Enterprise Tech category at TechCrunch Disrupt 2025's Startup Battlefield 200, one of the world's most competitive stages for startups.

Founded by CEO Addy Graves and COO Rose Wong, Cashew is reshaping how brands access market insights. What began as a question "Is there another way to do market research?" evolved into a fast-growing, tech-powered platform that is democratizing research for all brands, not just the Fortune 500.

Cashew's proprietary AI platform changes that by delivering rapid, reliable insights at a fraction of the cost, empowering smaller and mid-sized brands to compete on a level playing field.

"Winning at TechCrunch is incredible recognition of our mission to make great research accessible to everyone," said Addy Graves, Co-Founder and CEO. "To represent Canada and women in tech on this stage is something we're deeply proud of."

Cashew's win marks a milestone for the Canadian tech ecosystem and a breakthrough moment for women-led innovation in enterprise technology.

About Cashew Research

Cashew Research is a technology company that specializes in AI-powered market research. Its proprietary platform enables brands to conduct fast, reliable, and affordable consumer studies, closing the gap between enterprise and emerging brands. To learn more visit cashewresearch.com .

