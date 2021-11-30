Millennials and Working Parents Among the Most Impacted by COVID-19, Survey Reveals

This Giving Tuesday, charitable gifts to the YMCA of Greater Toronto will be matched thanks to the Nesbitt-Lawlor Family Matching Grant

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - A survey commissioned by the YMCA of Greater Toronto confirmed that COVID-19 has continued to affect the well-being of Greater Toronto Area residents even after restrictions loosened and before the new Omicron variant was identified. This Giving Tuesday, a global generosity movement, gifts to the YMCA of Greater Toronto will be matched to light the path forward for those struggling most and to help people rebuild from the pandemic with access to critical mental health, employment, housing and other supports.

The October survey of more than 1,200 people reveals that many found the pandemic challenging – from parents juggling virtual learning and working from home to those feeling the effects of isolation on their physical, mental, and social well-being – and that those effects continue to linger.

Child care is essential to the well-being of families – particularly women. COVID-19 has had serious implications on child care. The survey revealed that 79% of self-identified females with children under 12 years of age experienced difficulties juggling work with children at home.

Fifty-five percent of self-identified female respondents with children under 12 years of age indicated that they had to take time off work since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic for child care reasons, and the vast majority (83%) felt their mental health has been negatively impacted.

Effects of COVID-19 continue. The lingering effects of isolation have taken a particular toll on millennials' physical and mental health. Sixty-eight percent of millennial respondents said the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted their physical health and 73% of millennials said their mental health has been negatively affected.

The YMCA of Greater Toronto can help. Charities like the Y are raising awareness about the importance of programs such as child care, health and fitness and employment services to help people get support, reconnect and rebuild a sense of belonging. Sparking positive change through critical programs, the YMCA is working to ignite people's potential, because everyone deserves a chance to shine.

"Our charity recognizes the pandemic has been tough on everyone and that people are, and will continue to be, impacted by the effects of COVID-19," says Medhat Mahdy, President and CEO, YMCA of Greater Toronto. "As we look ahead to the new year, we want our communities to know that the Y will continue to support people at all ages and stages of life. We offer the programs and services people need to improve their physical, social and mental well-being and to reach their full potential."

Donors can help the Y deliver vital services to community members. This Giving Tuesday is an opportunity to light the path forward for those struggling most. Make your gift now to help communities rebuild from the pandemic and give your neighbours access to critical mental health, employment, and housing supports. Thanks to the Nesbitt-Lawlor Family Matching Grant, gifts to the YMCA of Greate Toronto today will be matched up to $100,000. Make your donation now at: ymcagta.org/lightthepath.

About the YMCA of Greater Toronto

The YMCA of Greater Toronto is a charity that ignites the potential in people, helping them grow, lead and give back to their communities. For over 170 years, the YMCA of Greater Toronto has provided opportunities for people to shine through a variety of programs and services including health and fitness, licensed child care, camps, employment and immigrant services, education and training, and services for youth, families and seniors. Promoting equity and boosting well-being across more than 400 locations in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), we are a leading charity that helps everyone shine, including our most vulnerable community members. For more information visit ymcagta.org.

