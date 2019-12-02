Millar Western Announces CEO Retirement, Appointment Of New CEO

EDMONTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Millar Western Forest Products Ltd. is pleased to announce two appointments within the company's senior leadership group.

Effective January 1, 2020, upon the retirement of his predecessor, Mr. David Anderson will be appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Millar Western Forest Products. In 14 years with the company, Dave has garnered extensive experience in all aspects of our business, from product marketing and development through finance to the executive management of operations in his current role as Chief Operating Officer. In doing so, Dave has demonstrated not only his exceptional analytical and leadership abilities, but his commitment to the core values that have made the company strong, helping it this year mark its 100th anniversary. Dave has the board's full confidence in leading Millar Western into its next century of progress.

Effective January 1, 2020, Mr. J. Craig Armstrong will retire from his current position as President and CEO to accept an appointment as Vice-Chair of the Millar Western Forest Products Board of Directors. Over the course of a 32-year career with Millar Western, and particularly in his past decade of service as senior executive, Craig has made extraordinary contributions to the growth and advancement of the company and left an indelible mark on our industry as a whole, his leading role in the development of the international market for high-yield pulp being but one example. The shareholders and directors of the company are extremely pleased that Craig will remain with Millar Western to continue providing the benefit of his knowledge and experience at the board level.

We thank Dave and Craig for their past service to the company, and congratulate them as they prepare to make new contributions, in new roles.

About Millar Western

Millar Western is a privately held, integrated forest products company based in Alberta, Canada. With more than 700 employees operating advanced-technology mills and conducting sustainable management of forest resources, the company produces and markets hardwood and softwood bleached chemi-thermo-mechanical pulp, or BCTMP, softwood lumber, and specialty wood products. In 2019, the company marked the 100th anniversary of its initial incorporation. www.millarwestern.com

SOURCE Millar Western Forest Products Ltd.

For further information: For all media inquiries, please contact: Janet Millar, Director of Communications, Millar Western Forest Products Ltd., 780-486-8249 | jmillar@millarwestern.com

Related Links

http://www.millarwestern.com

