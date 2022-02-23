Mill Street Brewery Rallies Behind the Reds as the New Official Beer of Toronto FC

"As a Toronto-based craft brewer, it's a milestone moment for us to now be the official beer of Toronto FC and represents a monumental new chapter in our humble success story," said Daryl Minor, President Mill Street Brewery & Brickworks Ciderhouse. "This partnership showcases the synergies behind two deeply proud Toronto-based brands, and we look forward to creating new experiences for the dedicated fanbase to continue to cheer on their beloved team, both in-stadium and at our Distillery District Brewpub."

In addition to kicking off this partnership, Mill Street Brewery will activate in a number of ways in collaboration with TFC, including:

TFC Watch Parties – Starting February 26, 2022 , for each away game this season, the Mill St. Brewpub – located in the historic Distillery District – will host dedicated viewing parties featuring a special "Red Menu," with custom food and drink specials that are perfect for game day.

– Starting , for each away game this season, the Mill St. Brewpub – located in the historic Distillery District – will host dedicated viewing parties featuring a special "Red Menu," with custom food and drink specials that are perfect for game day. #AllForOne Beer Series – As an expansion of its brewpub innovations, Mill St. will release a limited-edition #AllForOne beer series over the course of the season – available exclusively at the Toronto Mill St. Brewpub – beginning spring 2022.

– As an expansion of its brewpub innovations, Mill St. will release a limited-edition #AllForOne beer series over the course of the season – available exclusively at the Toronto Mill St. Brewpub – beginning spring 2022. Man of the Match – Mill St. will be the lead sponsor of TFC's fan-voted Man of the Match, which will be awarded with a post-game trophy.

– Mill St. will be the lead sponsor of TFC's fan-voted Man of the Match, which will be awarded with a post-game trophy. BMO Field Activations – Adding to the immersive game day experience, Mill St. will be present at BMO Field with activations at every home game, upgraded viewing experience with an in-stadium beer garden and visual presence with a variety of in-stadium signage.

"Mill Street Brewery is a homegrown brand and is ingrained in the fabric of the city as much as Toronto FC is, and as the team enters their 16th season, the partnership will bring exciting opportunities for our fans," said Jordan Vader, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships at MLSE. "Our supporters are the driving force behind TFC, and we're excited to continue enhancing their experience in and outside of the stadium with partners such as Mill Street."

To celebrate the return of TFC in Ontario and to help amplify the partnership, Mill Street Brewery will be active on social channels with game-day content and contests to win merch and tickets, and will encourage Canadians of legal drinking age to share their favourite soccer moments by tagging the brand on Twitter and Instagram.

About Mill Street Brewery

Mill Street Brewery was founded in Toronto's historic Distillery District in December 2002. With brewpub locations in Toronto and Ottawa, Mill Street has a unique selection of craft beers available year-round at liquor stores, bars and restaurants across Canada, including: Original Organic Lager, Hazy Organic IPA, Belgian Organic White, Cobblestone Organic Stout, and the latest release, Organic Sangria-Style.

SOURCE Mill St. Brewery

For further information: Veronica Bart, Communications Manager, Labatt Breweries of Canada, [email protected], 647.926.5028; Jessica Walcot, Senior Account Manager, Veritas Communications, [email protected], 647.545.7735; Charzie Abendanio, Corporate Communications Manager. MLSE, [email protected], 416.970.4613