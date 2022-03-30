Mill Street Brewery and Toronto Blue Jays release Blue Wave, a Home-Run Collaboration

"As a Toronto-based craft brewer, collaborating with a Canadian organization as beloved as the Toronto Blue Jays has been extremely exciting for us," said Daryl Minor, President, Mill Street Brewery & Brickworks Ciderhouse. "Our brands saw the perfect opportunity to create a new product distinctly made for Toronto baseball fans, and we look forward to them raising a cold Blue Wave while rooting for our prized home team."

Features of Mill Street Brewery's Blue Wave include:

An unfiltered, juicy lager, subtle yet flavourful and the perfect bridge between a lager and an IPA

Tasting notes include aromatic, flavourful, crisp and gently hazy, with hints of melon, lemon and lime to bring a tropical essence to this unique creation

An ABV of 4.8% and IBU of 30

"This distinctive new beer – in collaboration with Mill Street Brewery – only builds on the anticipation Blue Jays fans have for the baseball season ahead," said Mark Ditmars, Vice President, Corporate Partnerships, Toronto Blue Jays. "Our fans are the driving force behind our team, and we cannot wait to have them cheering for and 'cheers-ing' to their Blue Jays with a brew dedicated to them."

In addition to the launch of this new collaboration beer, fans can check out the Mill Street Brewpub in the Distillery District and celebrate Opening Night on April 8th, with a special "Blue Wave" menu, featuring food specials that perfectly pair with Blue Wave and Blue Jays prize packs up for grabs.

To celebrate the return of Major League Baseball in Canada and highlight the partnership, Mill Street Brewery will be activating on their social channels all season long with game-day content. Be sure to follow Mill Street Brewery on Instagram and Twitter and tag us in your pictures of Blue Wave. Must be legal drinking age.

About Mill Street Brewery

Mill Street Brewery was founded in Toronto's historic Distillery District in December 2002. With brewpub locations in Toronto and Ottawa, Mill Street has a unique selection of craft beers available year-round at liquor stores, bars and restaurants across Canada, including: Original Organic Lager, Hazy Organic IPA, Belgian Organic White, Cobblestone Organic Stout, and the latest release, Organic Sangria-Style.

