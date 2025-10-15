CARMACKS, YT, TRADITIONAL TERRITORY OF THE LITTLE SALMON/CARMACKS FIRST NATION , Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada and the Mount Nansen Remediation Limited Partnership

Today, the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Jim Harrington, Project Director for the Mount Nansen Remediation Limited Partnership announced the tear down of the Mount Nansen Mine's abandoned mill will begin this fall. Tearing down the mill site is a key step in making the area safe for people, wildlife, and the environment, and in addressing the mine's environmental legacy.

Funded by Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, the Mount Nansen clean-up project is being led by the Mount Nansen Remediation Limited Partnership, working together with the Carmacks Development Corporation and SUBLATUS Environmental. These groups are making sure that the demolition and other early work create real benefits for the community. This includes jobs and training for citizens of the Little Salmon/Carmacks First Nation, as well as chances to build skills in environmental protection and management.

The Mount Nansen Remediation Limited Partnership has been responsible for the former mine site since 2021. It has conducted ongoing care and maintenance activities, including environmental monitoring and hazard mitigation. The demolition will show important progress toward the site's long-term remediation and eventual closure. This work will be guided by the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board.

The tear down is expected to be completed this fall. All materials will be safely removed from the site. The complete remediation is expected to begin in 2029 and take about three years to complete. Long-term monitoring and management will follow.

Quotes

"The beginning of the Mill demolition at the Mount Nansen site is a big step forward to getting the land back to pre-mining use, something Little Salmon/Carmacks First Nation citizens have been waiting years for. This area is extremely important to Little Salmon/Carmacks First Nation and we are excited to see change happening."

Ashley Nagra

Little Salmon/Carmacks First Nation Mining Coordinator

"In addition to the comprehensive technical studies and ongoing Care and Maintenance activities we are conducting at the Mount Nansen site, we are very pleased to have reached this progressive milestone with the legacy mill demolition as we continue working with our Project partners to create a positive legacy for the First Nation's citizens and businesses," said Darren Cowan, JDS' Vice President, Environment and Reclamation.

Darren Cowan

Mount Nansen Remediation Limited Partnership Project Manager

"Through the MNRLP, we are committed to returning the site to a state that is safe for people, animals, and plants to use, and that respects the original, traditional, and pre-mining land use, while maximizing training and employment opportunities and revenue-sharing for Little Salmon/Carmacks First Nation and the Yukon," said Jim Harrington, Ensero's founder and CEO. "The demolition of the l egacy mill marks a significant step toward achieving the closure objectives for the site."

Jim Harrington

Mount Nansen Remediation Limited Partnership Project Director

"The demolition of the former Mount Nansen mill is an important milestone in cleaning up this long-standing contaminated site. This work is about more than environmental remediation. It is also about reconciliation and creating lasting economic opportunities for the Little Salmon/Carmacks First Nation and the community of Carmacks. By working together through partnerships like the Mount Nansen Remediation Limited Partnership, we are cleaning up the local environment, supporting local jobs, and ensuring that future generations benefit from a healthier landscape."

The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand

Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"The Mount Nansen mill demolition is not just about removing old infrastructure, it's about protecting the health of the land and the people who depend on it. I am encouraged to see Yukon-based businesses and citizens leading this work, ensuring that the benefits of remediation stay in the community while we move closer to a safe and sustainable closure of the site."

Dr. Brendan Hanley

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Member of Parliament for Yukon

Quick facts

The former Mount Nansen Mine, a gold and silver mine, is located 60 km west of Carmacks, Yukon, within the traditional territory of Little Salmon/Carmacks First Nation.

The mine was abandoned in 1999 and is under federal responsibility.

Little Salmon/Carmacks First Nation citizens have exercised their rights to the land and resources in the Mount Nansen area since time immemorial. The clean-up of this contaminated site is a long-awaited step forward that will allow Little Salmon/Carmacks First Nation citizen's to safely use the area again.

The Mount Nansen Remediation Limited Partnership is responsible for remediating the former mine site. Canada holds the liability to make sure the work is completed and to pay the costs.

The Mount Nansen Remediation Limited Partnership, a joint venture between JDS Energy & Mining Ltd. and Ensero Solutions Canada Inc., manages the site in partnership with Little Salmon/Carmacks First Nation.

The Mount Nansen Remediation Limited Partnership has managed care and maintenance of the site since 2021, employing up to 12 staff, including several Little Salmon/Carmacks First Nation citizens.

Work packages for the mill demolition have been awarded to the Carmacks Development Corporation and SUBLATUS Environmental.

