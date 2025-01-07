Mili emerges from stealth with its enterprise AI platform for wealth management firms and $2 million in seed funding

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- Mili , AI meeting documentation platform for wealth management firms, has raised $2 million in seed funding led by Chiratae and BoldCap, with participation from Sparrow Capital, SFMG Wealth Advisors, Gregg Fisher (Quent Capital), and Better Capital.

From left to right: Chirag Gandhi (CEO), Siddharth Bulia (CTO), and Vennela Miryala (CPO), Co-Founders of Mili.

The U.S. wealth management industry stands at a historic inflection point, with $124 trillion in assets transferring to younger generations through 2048. Today 300,000+ financial advisors spend 60% of their time on administrative tasks instead of client relationships. Mili's invisible AI assistant tackles this challenge by automating meeting documentation, saving advisors over 6 hours weekly – equivalent to gaining back 1-2 months annually.

Chirag Gandhi , Co-Founder & CEO, Mili , said, "AI in Wealth Management isn't about technology, it's about trust. We've built Mili from the ground up to be the most secure, compliant, and customizable solution that empowers advisors to focus on what matters most - their client relationships."

Mili works seamlessly across virtual platforms (Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams), phone calls, and in-person meetings. Each firm gets customizable templates and firm-specific rubrics that adapt to their unique workflows. Built on SOC 2-certified infrastructure, it features deep integrations with major wealth platforms including Salesforce, Wealthbox, Practifi, and Salentica.

"The wealth management industry is transforming," said Ranjith Menon, Managing Director at Chiratae. "Mili's enterprise-focused approach and emphasis on trust sets a new standard for how AI will be deployed across wealth management firms."

"Most firms struggle with customer requests due to limited service teams," added Sathya Nellore Sampat, Partner at BoldCap. "With Mili, they gain a compliant digital worker that handles everything from meeting notes to client onboarding, letting advisors focus on relationships."

The funding will accelerate product development and grow Mili's engineering and customer success teams.

Media Contact :

Chirag Gandhi

[email protected]

About Mili: Founded in 2024, Mili is an AI-powered meeting assistant that helps wealth management firms save time and deepen client relationships. Starting with meeting documentation that cuts administrative work by 90%, Mili's enterprise platform ensures compliance while delivering personalized service at scale. Built specifically for wealth advisors, Mili combines bank-grade security with deep industry expertise to transform how advisors work. The company is backed by leading investors including Chiratae, BoldCap, and veteran wealth management professionals. Learn more at www.getmili.ai

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2592450/Mili_CoFounders.jpg

SOURCE Mili