Situated in the west of Montreal in Pointe-Claire, the new Milestones restaurant boasts an impressive 6000 square feet of contemporary space, including a spacious patio area. With 220 guest accommodations inside and an additional 80 seats on the patio, this location offers ample space for diners to relax and indulge in an extraordinary culinary experience.

The construction of this state-of-the-art restaurant required a significant investment, with a total cost of 2.7 million dollars. This commitment to creating a remarkable dining destination exemplifies Milestones Restaurants' dedication to providing customers with an unforgettable experience.

"The opening of our first Milestones restaurant in Montreal is a momentous occasion for us," said Peter Mammas, CEO of Foodtastic. "We are excited to bring our unique blend of delicious food, exceptional service, and inviting atmosphere to la belle province. We look forward to becoming an integral part of the local community."

The expansion plan for Milestones Restaurants in Quebec is just getting started, with a total of five additional restaurant openings planned for the province. The opportunities arose organically, with the initial focus being on the west end of Montreal. Milestones Restaurants aims to establish a strong presence by strategically opening restaurants in various parts of the city, including the Montreal East, Laval, and the South Shore.

"This highly anticipated opening holds a special place in our hearts, as we bring the beloved Milestones experience to our vibrant Montreal community," exclaimed Vlad Ciobanu, Vice-President of Marketing for Foodtastic. "As a renowned Canadian restaurant brand, we are thrilled to establish roots in this city and create unforgettable moments for our guests, right here at home."

The opening of the first Milestones restaurant in Montreal represents a significant milestone in the brand's continued growth and commitment to delivering exceptional dining experiences across Canada. With its enticing menu, stylish ambiance, and dedicated team, Milestones Restaurants is poised to make a lasting impression on the Montreal culinary scene.

For more information about Milestones Restaurants and its new Montreal location, please visit their website at https://milestonesrestaurants.com.

About Milestones Restaurants

Milestones Restaurants is a Canadian restaurant chain that has been delighting guests with its unique fusion of high-quality food, modern ambiance, and exceptional service since 1989. With locations across Canada, Milestones Restaurants is dedicated to providing an extraordinary dining experience that celebrates life's milestones.

Milestones Restaurants offers a tantalizing menu that caters to diverse tastes and occasions. Indulge and savour their mouthwatering mains, such as succulent steaks, fresh seafood, and artisanal pasta dishes.

